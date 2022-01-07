"These are the runs that hurt opponents" - Salman Butt urges Rishabh Pant to realize the importance of his wicket

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has advised India’s aggressive wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant to rethink his batting strategy, which has become too predictable. Butt opined that Pant has a crucial role to play in India’s batting order and needs to understand the significance of his wicket.

The 24-year-old has come in for plenty of criticism following his ugly heave in the second innings of the Johannesburg Test, which saw him being dismissed for a duck. India went on to lose the Test by seven wickets as South Africa chased down a target of 240, Dean Elgar leading the way with an unbeaten 96*.

Discussing Pant’s batting style, Butt stated while answering a fan query on his YouTube channel:

“A player like Rishabh Pant, when he scores even 30-40, it gives a different kind of impetus to the team. If he scores 30 or 40, it usually comes in a partnership with the lower-order. These are the runs that hurt opponents. Pant thus needs to rethink his strategy. This stepping out every over is becoming too obvious. All the opponents and even those who are watching know about it now. So that is not doing him any favors.”

Asked about changes India could make for the final Test in Cape Town, Butt suggested that Umesh Yadav could come in if Mohammed Siraj is not fit. He also admitted that captain Virat Kohli’s possible return will be a huge boost for the team. The 37-year-old commented:

“India must pick Umesh if Siraj is not fit. The visitors need a full-fledged bowling unit for the final Test. If Virat Kohli comes back (Rahul Dravid said he is likely to be fit), his energy will make a big difference to the Indian side.”

Kohli missed the second Test at The Wanderers due to upper back spasms. KL Rahul led the team in his absence.

“I think both Pujara and Rahane will play in the next Test” - Salman Butt

According to Butt, even with Kohli coming back, both Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane should retain their middle-order slots for the deciding Test. If Pujara and Rahane are picked for the Cape Town Test, Hanuma Vihari is likely to make way despite putting up another stubborn show with the bat.

Analyzing India’s middle-order options, Butt concluded:

“I think both Pujara and Rahane will play in the next Test. They performed when the team was under pressure and put together a good partnership. They looked good as well out in the middle.”

While Pujara and Rahane scored 53 and 58 respectively in the second innings in Johannesburg, Vihari was unbeaten on a resolute 40.

Edited by Sai Krishna