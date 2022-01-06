“This is how Rishabh Pant plays” - Sanjay Manjrekar launches strong defence of batter amid sea of criticism

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar has defended Rishabh Pant amid massive criticism over his rash dismissal on Day 3 of the Johannesburg Test. Manjrekar opined that Pant has tasted all his success by playing an ultra-aggressive brand of cricket. Hence, his failures are bound to come via the same approach.

The 24-year-old batter was dismissed for a three-ball duck as he charged down the pitch to Kagiso Rabada. He was caught behind trying to slog the South African fast bowler. Pant’s wicket followed that of Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara and put India in trouble in their second innings.

Following his dismissal, fans and former Indian cricketers, including the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, hit out at Pant over his reckless approach. Manjrekar, though, had a differing view.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, Manjrekar asserted:

“This is a guy who, in a short career, has played two great Test innings - one against England, one against Australia. During the start of those innings, we have seen these kind of shots being played by Rishabh Pant. This is how Rishabh Pant plays. This is not him being rash or carefree.”

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#India #SouthAfrica #SAvIND Rishabh Pant is on a poor run with the bat in Tests since the WTC final. Rishabh Pant is on a poor run with the bat in Tests since the WTC final.#India #SouthAfrica #SAvIND https://t.co/NqtLMTTkvZ

While many claimed that the youngster was rattled by the short ball he fended prior to his dismissal, Manjrekar had another opinion on that as well.

He elaborated:

“I am starting to understand that this guy is pretty sharp here (pointing to brain). People thought the short ball rattled him. He was thinking the next ball is going to be right up. That’s the one that he wanted to take on and I have seen him do that in the past. If he connects that ball and if it goes for a four or a six, then he sort of settles down for the next 30-40 minutes. This is a guy who can also defend well. He doesn’t have a problem with the short ball.”

Defending the keeper-batter's approach to batting, Manjrekar added:

“This is Pant’s high-risk way of playing cricket. When you get those exciting results from him, and if you accept that, then you have got to accept this as well. This is one of the occupational hazards with his batting approach.”

Sushant Mehta @SushantNMehta

@RishabhPant17 You are better than this Rishabh Pant You are better than this Rishabh Pant @RishabhPant17 🇮🇳 https://t.co/fEsnwSdihy

Former South African batter Daryll Cullinan, however, pointed out that Pant’s attacking game will only be accepted as long as he keeps delivering results consistently. The 54-year-old elaborated:

“Pant will get that leeway as long as he is playing those match-winning innings. But if those start to dry up, his time won’t be long. Then they will really start criticizing him and say - 'look, take into consideration the situation'. All that short of stuff we all know about.”

Pant has registered scores of 8, 34, 17 and 0 in the two Tests in South Africa so far.

“That’s for us to wait and see” - Sanjay Manjrekar on whether Rahane, Pujara are back in form

While Pant fell cheaply, Pujara and Rahane cracked crucial 50sto aid India in posting a competitive second-innings total. Manjrekar was pleased with the knocks of both the senior batters. Speaking about Pujara, he said:

“I have a lot of respect for Pujara’s mental strength. He’s been through these phases a lot of times and has been dropped more than Ajinkya Rahane. I liked the way he came out playing positively. Pujara had decided anything short he was going to go for it.”

On Rahane’s innings, Manjrekar commented:

“With Rahane, I was delighted to see that there were at least three or four shots that he played, which were behind square on the off side, where his feet were inside the batting crease.”

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#India #SouthAfrica #SAvIND The Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane partnership could turn out to be the deciding factor in the game. The Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane partnership could turn out to be the deciding factor in the game.#India #SouthAfrica #SAvIND https://t.co/NdTGdzU6dK

Concluding his views on Pujara and Rahane’s knocks, Manjrekar said:

"If India win, they will turn out to be crucial knocks. Can you then say that these two guys are back in form? That’s for us to wait and see.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Chasing 240, South Africa ended Day 3 on 118 for 2. They need a further 122, with eight wickets in hand, to clinch the Test and square the three-match series.

Edited by Aditya Singh