[Watch]: Ajinkya Rahane departs for 1 as Dean Elgar completes juggling catch to leave India in deep trouble

India batter Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed cheaply by Kagiso Rabada on Day 3 of the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town. His dismissal left India four wickets down early in their second innings.

Rabada bowled a brilliant short ball that Rahane tried to defend, but the ball brushed his gloves and went behind. Wicketkeeper Kyle Verreyne dived to his right in a bid to take the catch. However, the ball rose high and he couldn't hold on to it, only managing to deflect it up.

Much to the Proteas' relief, their captain Dean Elgar reacted quickly to complete a juggling catch behind the wicketkeeper.

Rabada dismissed Rahane for just one in the second over of Day 3, leaving India in a spot of bother. Earlier, Marco Jansen snagged the wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara with just the second delivery of the day. Pujara gloved a short ball down the leg side and Keegan Petersen took a brilliant one-handed diving catch at leg slip.

India were 58/4 when Rahane fell, with a lead of 71. They have since gone on to reach a total of 85/4 in 30 overs with Virat Kohli (16 off 77) and Rishabh Pant (22 off 29) at the crease.

Ajinkya Rahane's form remains a concern after Cape Town flop show

Ajinkya Rahane's dismal run of form continued with his second cheap dismissal at Newlands in Cape Town. Under scrutiny for his long run of poor form, Rahane gave himself a lifeline with his 58 in the second innings of the second Test in Johannesburg.

However, that seemed to be more of a flash in the pan, as he fell for nine and one in the two innings in Cape Town. Rahane had started well in the first Test, scoring 48 and 20, but he then got a duck in the first innings in Johannesburg. His 58 in the second Test went in vain as India ultimately lost the match by seven wickets.

Hanuma Vihari, who played instead of the injured Kohli in Johannesburg, scored 20 and then an unbeaten 40. The Hyderabad batter has added to the pressure on Rahane, who could see himself dropped next time around after a string of poor scores.

