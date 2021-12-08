"R Ashwin should play but Jadeja might" - Aakash Chopra on the spinner's choice for India in South Africa if only one can play

Aakash Chopra feels Ravindra Jadeja might edge out R Ashwin for a place in Team India's playing XI if the Virat Kohli-led side can field just one spinner in South Africa.

Ashwin has been in excellent wicket-taking form and was also the Player of the Series in the recently concluded series against New Zealand. However, the off-spinner had to sit out all the Tests in England earlier this year, with Jadeja preferred for his batting.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was asked about the choice of spinner if India can play just one in South Africa. He responded:

"It's a toughy, it's a very very tough one - who will they want to pick? One spinner - Ashwin should play but Jadeja might end up playing, just because of the balance, not because Jadeja can give you more wickets than Ashwin."

The former India cricketer added that Jadeja's better batting skills compared to Ashwin might just give him the edge if the visitors opt to play five bowlers. Chopra explained:

"If you are going to go with five batters and Rishabh Pant at six, you will need a batter at No.7. Can Ashwin play at No.7 - he can but is it too high - maybe it is. Can Jaddu play - yes he can. Is it too high for him - maybe not."

Aakash Chopra also picked the four pacers India are likely to field in such a scenario. He said:

"So here Jadeja's role becomes bigger. So you will play Jaddu, you will play Shardul and then three fast bowlers, who will be three proper fast bowlers - Siraj, Bumrah and Shami. Then you have got Shardul at eight and Jadeja at seven."

Kaushik @_CricKaushik_ If Jadeja plays in SA and Ashwin don't. Please don't bring that argument of Ashwin or Jadeja.



It's between the 4th seamer and Ashwin not Jadeja. In England as well people were bringing this up. Jadeja is your AR. Ashwin is a pure spinner. Two different thing. If Jadeja plays in SA and Ashwin don't. Please don't bring that argument of Ashwin or Jadeja. It's between the 4th seamer and Ashwin not Jadeja. In England as well people were bringing this up. Jadeja is your AR. Ashwin is a pure spinner. Two different thing.

It will be interesting to see if Kohli and Rahul Dravid stick to the five-bowler theory in the usually seamer-friendly conditions in South Africa. Ashwin is likely to miss out if they prefer to play four seamers in the five-pronged attack.

"R Ashwin will pick up more wickets" - Aakash Chopra

R Ashwin is India's third-highest wicket-taker in Tests

However, Aakash Chopra cast his vote for Ashwin ahead of Jadeja if one has to consider just the potency with the ball. He elaborated:

"If only one spinner plays - Jaddu, as much as I really want Ashwin to play because between him and Jaddu, I feel Ashwin will pick up more wickets - this is no slight on Jadeja's performance but you feel that in wicket-taking ability Ashwin will bring more to the table. That's what I feel."

CricBeat @Cric_beat



Ashwin (2015)

Ashwin (2016)

Ashwin (2017)

Jadeja (2017)

Ashwin (2021)*



#INDvzNZ Since 2010, Indians to Pick 50 Test Wickets in a Calendar YearAshwin (2015)Ashwin (2016)Ashwin (2017)Jadeja (2017)Ashwin (2021)* Since 2010, Indians to Pick 50 Test Wickets in a Calendar YearAshwin (2015)Ashwin (2016)Ashwin (2017)Jadeja (2017)Ashwin (2021)*#INDvzNZ

Ashwin might be preferred over Jadeja if Team India opt to strengthen their batting by playing an extra batter. Three pacers and the wily off-spinner should form the attack in such a scenario.

