"I think that will be grossly unfair" - Aakash Chopra on the chances of Shikhar Dhawan getting dropped from India's ODI team

Aakash Chopra believes Shikhar Dhawan should not be dropped from India's squad for the ODI series against South Africa despite his indifferent performances in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Dhawan managed just 56 runs in five innings for Delhi in India's domestic one-day tournament. With the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad showing scintillating form, questions are being raised about the 36-year-old's place in the Indian ODI side.

While acknowledging that Shikhar Dhawan has failed to deliver in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Aakash Chopra feels that the southpaw deserves to be persisted with in India's ODI squad. He said the following in a video shared on his YouTube channel:

"Shikhar Dhawan's performance was not good. Shikhar Dhawan's bat has not talked in a high-scoring Vijay Hazare Trophy, it has been absolutely silent. Will the selectors pull the plug on him? I think that will be grossly unfair."

The former India opener pointed out that Shikhar Dhawan has always risen to the occasion in big tournaments. Chopra explained:

"In my opinion, he should be in the team and the XI, the team that will go to South Africa because he is India's proven customer. He is someone who has done phenomenally well in ODI cricket, he is the Mr. ICC in white-ball cricket, especially in the ODIs."

Dhawan was the highest run-scorer in both the 2013 and 2017 Champions Trophy. He was also India's highest run-getter at the 2015 World Cup and got to play just two matches in the 2019 edition of the tournament, having sustained a fracture on his thumb while scoring a century against Australia.

"It is not the turn to drop Shikhar Dhawan" - Aakash Chopra

Shikhar Dhawan has played 145 ODIs for Team India

Aakash Chopra added that Shikhar Dhawan could still be in the scheme of things for the 2023 ODI World Cup. He elaborated:

"If I am looking towards the 2023 World Cup, if he stays fit, why not? But it is not the turn to drop him now because India has not played ODI cricket in 2021. And whatever T20 he has played, whether it is the first or second half of the IPL, some people feel he should have been in the World Cup team as well."

The reputed commentator concluded by stating that Shikhar Dhawan cannot be dropped just because players waiting in the wings are giving outstanding performances in domestic cricket. Chopra observed:

"So why not now, just because Ruturaj is scoring runs or Venkatesh Iyer can also open or Ishan Kishan's stars are shining, or Rohit and Rahul. If someone performs badly, you can drop him but if you drop because someone else is doing well, that's not fair. I feel Shikhar Dhawan should be in the squad to South Africa."

Dhawan has amassed 6105 runs at a healthy average of 45.55 in the 145 ODIs he has played for Team India. He has an even better record against South Africa, having scored 798 runs in 18 matches at an excellent average of 49.87

