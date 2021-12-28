"The break is not a great thing for Ajinkya Rahane" - Aakash Chopra on the loss of the 2nd day's play in the 1st India vs South Africa Test

Aakash Chopra believes the second day's play of the first Test between India and South Africa getting washed out has not helped Ajinkya Rahane's cause.

Rahane was unbeaten on 40 at the end of the first day's play of the Boxing Day Test between the two sides. The Mumbaikar would have hoped to carry on with the same momentum on the second day but no action was possible due to persistent rain.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Aakash Chopra pointed out that the break might impact Ajinkya Rahane adversely. He reasoned:

"Where Ajinkya Rahane is standing, this innings has huge importance for him. The break is not a great thing for Ajinkya Rahane because he will have to again start from zero, he has got 24 more hours for his doubts, he will be thinking that he has got a start and he should capitalize on that."

The former India cricketer highlighted that unlike KL Rahul, who has already struck a century, Ajinkya Rahane is sitting on a middling score. Chopra observed:

"When you are on 40 - you have both sides, you have to do well from here but it can go bad from here as well. It cannot go bad for Rahul, he is sitting on 122, he knows that whatever happens from here will be an add-on."

Rahane will certainly have to start afresh if and when play starts on the third morning. The second new ball is still relatively new and the fresh Proteas pacers will come hard at the Indian batters.

"Ajinkya Rahane has a lot to lose" - Aakash Chopra

Ajinkya Rahane has endured a prolonged barren run

Aakash Chopra added that Ajinkya Rahane will have to put at bay the unpleasant thoughts he might be getting. He said:

"He [Rahane] has a lot to lose and when you are going through bad form, the batter and technique are the same, there are a lot of things going on in your mind. So if I see from Rahane's point of view, it is not a great thing."

However, the reputed commentator concluded by stating that Ajinkya Rahane's vast experience in Test match cricket will hold him in good stead. Chopra explained:

"But then Rahane has played 70 Tests. This has happened to him earlier in his life as well, that he has been stuck and has bounced back. So the expectation is that he will again be able to start like that."

Rahane would consider himself slightly fortunate to be part of India's playing XI of the ongoing first Test. The 33-year-old will hope to play a significant knock and repay the faith shown in him by Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid.

