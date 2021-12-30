"Something is not right at this point in time" - Aakash Chopra on Ajinkya Rahane's poor form

Aakash Chopra believes there is something amiss with Ajinkya Rahane which is causing him to play poor shots.

Rahane has endured a horror run with the bat in 2021. The former Test vice-captain has scored a mere 479 runs at a dismal average of 20.82 in 13 Tests this year.

Reflecting on Rahane's dismissals in the first Test against South Africa in Centurion in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra said:

"Something is not right at this point in time. If we talk about this match, Ajinkya was batting well in the first innings and then played a loose shot. He was batting well in the second innings also and again played a loose shot."

Chopra elaborated:

"We have seen this repeatedly, we saw that in the WTC final and in England. If he goes aggressive, he is over-aggressive, if he goes defensive, then over-defensive. He is not able to catch that rhythm."

Rahane threw away his wicket in both innings of the Centurion Test after a decent start.

"Ajinkya Rahane is hanging by a very thin thread" - Aakash Chopra

Ajinkya Rahane was lucky to have been picked for the first Test

Chopra feels it will be tough for Rahane to retain his Test spot. He reasoned:

"He is hanging by a very thin thread because if you hit only two half-centuries in 23 innings and your average is 20, then it will be very difficult for him to save his place in the team."

Highlighting Rahane's technical issues, Chopra explained:

"His head position is a big problem for Ajju. It goes outside the off-stump because of which he gets dismissed by away going deliveries. He was getting leg-before as well in England. Chris Woakes had hit the ball on the pads just as he came. When you have problems in both those areas and an issue on the pull as well, the problems are compounded."

Rahane is unlikely to be dropped for the second Test against South Africa. However, with the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Hanuma Vihari waiting in the wings, the onus is on Rahane to find his form.

