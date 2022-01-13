"Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara can extend their careers by scoring runs today" - Saba Karim

Former India player Saba Karim believes senior batters Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane must perform in the team's second innings of the ongoing Cape Town Test against South Africa to extend their careers.

The cricketer-turned-commentator's remarks came on YouTube channel Khelneeti. He mentioned that the second innings would be key for the careers of the two Test specialists. Both Rahane and Pujara have been under the scanner following a slump in their respective forms.

Speaking of wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, he reckoned that it was not going to be a performance-or-perish situation for the talented youngster, who had been under-fire for his extravagant shot selection in the previous Test.

Saba Karim said:

"I don't think it will be a do-or-die innings for Pant, but maybe for Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane. The two batters can extend their careers by scoring some runs today."

While both Rahane and Pujara have been short of runs lately, the two slammed impressive half-centuries in the second Test of the three-match series. They are expected to play a major role in India's second innings in the third Test as well.

BCCI @BCCI



#TeamIndia Hello from Cape Town for Day 3 of the third & final #SAvIND Test! Hello from Cape Town for Day 3 of the third & final #SAvIND Test! 👋#TeamIndia https://t.co/7FJcnnSYfV

"KL Rahul's struggles against quality bowling are evident" - Rajkumar Sharma

In the same video, Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma pointed out that opener KL Rahul often struggles to perform against quality bowling attack. He noted that the right-hander has had a quiet series in South Africa, apart from his century in the first game.

He feels that there is a particular pattern in the player's recent dismissals. Rahul managed scores of just 12 and 10 in the all-important third Test. He added that head coach Rahul Dravid will work with the batter to help him rectify his mistakes.

He stated:

"KL Rahul at times seems to be playing the new ball very well. But it seems that he struggles against quality bowling. Barring his hundred, he has looked to be in trouble in South Africa. He has been getting out in the same fashion."

BCCI @BCCI



223 & 57/2, lead South Africa (210) by 70 runs.



Scorecard - #SAvIND STUMPS on Day 2 of the 3rd Test. #TeamIndia 223 & 57/2, lead South Africa (210) by 70 runs.Scorecard - bcci.tv/events/48/indi… STUMPS on Day 2 of the 3rd Test.#TeamIndia 223 & 57/2, lead South Africa (210) by 70 runs.Scorecard - bcci.tv/events/48/indi… #SAvIND https://t.co/WX4MlYHoU9

Also Read Article Continues below

India currently lead South Africa by 70 runs. They finished at 57/2 at stumps on day two. Skipper Virat Kohli is unbeaten at the crease alongside Cheteshwar Pujara.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava