Less pace and bounce, more moisture: Ashish Nehra explains rain's impact on pitch for 1st India vs South Africa Test

Ashish Nehra has explained the rain's possible impact on playing conditions in Centurion after the entire Day 2 of the first India-South Africa Test was washed away.

The former left-arm pacer said that the moisture on the ground might increase, which could again make the pitch slow like Day 1. He feels this will benefit the hosts more as the moisture will favor their pacers and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder.

India did a brilliant job with the bat on Sunday, piling up 272-3 by stumps. The batters were helped a bit by an atypical Centurion track which was bouncy but lacked pace. Experts anticipated it to rouse after absorbing sunlight with the progression of the Test, but Nehra feels that it's out of the question now.

On Monday, Nehra told Cricbuzz:

"The main thing is that when the groundsmen remove the covers in the morning - they do it much before the start of play - and if the sun is shining at that moment then [it could make a difference]. Else, we talked earlier about how we might see more pace and bounce on this surface - that I think won't come still. In fact, we talked about the moisture going down - that might have increased now as well."

Nehra added:

"The conditions could be good from South Africa's point of view. They'll get that moisture again. Out and out fast-bowlers like Rabada and Marco Jansen, who use bounce are successful on any surface but all-rounders like Mulder will especially benefit more here."

#SAvIND Unfortunately, due to the large volume of rain today at Centurion, play has been called off for the day. Unfortunately, due to the large volume of rain today at Centurion, play has been called off for the day. #SAvIND https://t.co/NQ5Jbc8MlJ

Moisture on the surface generally aids swing bowling but much to the surprise of pacer Lungi Ngidi, Sunday's play lacked that as well. The weather for the next two days of the Test is clear, and we are likely to get 98 overs of play each.

Indian captain and fans will have to follow "control the controllables": Ashish Nehra

Nehra admitted that seeing a wash-out after starting the Test so well would sting Virat Kohli's men. But he said that in such situations, all the players and their fans can do is follow the adage "control the controllables".

Nehra remarked:

"Especially in the situation India is now, that you are at 272-3, KL Rahul [has scored a] 100, Ajinkya Rahane, an experienced player is at 40 not out, then these things sting even more. But it's a kind of thing that it's in nobody's control and I believe that in such [situations], there's no benefit in taking a headache worrying about it. We say 'control the controllables', you'll have to keep that mindset whether you are the Indian captain, an Indian fan..."

If the weather forecast is proven right, play will resume at the usual time of 1:30 PM IST on Tuesday.

