[Watch] Cheteshwar Pujara gets out for a golden duck in first India vs South Africa Test

Cheteshwar Pujara's poor run of form got a bit more harrowing on Sunday as he was dismissed for a golden duck in India's first Test against South Africa.

Lungi Ngidi, who looked off-rhythm in the first session, held a tight straight line against the Indians after Lunch. He dismissed opener Mayank Agarawal with help from a controversial lbw decision by the third-umpire to bring Pujara to the crease.

The no.3 batter got a pacy, good length ball on the middle stump first up which seamed in a touch as well. Pujara went for a hard poke forward and got a thick inside edge that lobbed in front of the short-leg fielder, who strode and dived to grab it rather comfortably.

Today's outing adds to the string of low scores Pujara has had this year. He's at a stage where another such failure in the second innings of this Test might just push the management to look at bringing in someone like Hanuma Vihari for the second Test.

Lungi Ngidi's dismissal of Mayank Agarwal before Pujara draws attention

Before Pujara's dismissal, Agarwal had a similar nip-backer on the stumps. He couldn't align his bat to the bounce and was rapped on the pads. The Proteas appealed, but the umpire did not give it out, prompting Dean Elgar to go for a late review.

The DRS displayed a wayward Hawk-Eye system, unlike the usual where the three parameters - pitching, impact, and hitting the stumps - are judged. The first look felt like the ball was just clipping the leg-stump - i.e. umpire's call - but the on-field umpire overturned his decision, sending Agarwal back shaking his head.

The wickets reduced India to 117/2, undoing at least some of the share of work done by vice-captain KL Rahul and Agarwal at the top of the order. It will now depend on skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy to take a toll on the old Kookaburra ball.

