"He will be India's number three for Test series in South Africa" - Saba Karim on Cheteshwar Pujara retaining his spot in Indian batting order

Former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim believes senior batter Cheteshwar Pujara will have to adopt a resilient approach. He reckons the right-hander is still the frontrunner for the crucial number three spot for the upcoming South Africa Test series.

Speaking on YouTube channel Khelneeti, the cricketer-turned-commentator suggested that Pujara should take a cue from his gritty knocks against Australia. Despite coping a series of body blows, the batter refused to give away his wicket easily in the previous edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, recalled Karim.

He mentioned that the Test specialist will have to come up with similar performances against the Proteas as well, to help the visitors gain the upper hand. Karim also wants other Indian batters to play in a similar fashion in South Africa.

Saba Karim said:

"Cheteshwar Pujara will have to bat like he did in Australia. From what I have heard, he will be India's number 3 for the series. It is an important position for any team, especially when they are touring abroad."

The forthcoming three-match Test series will be of utmost importance for Pujara, as he has been short of runs lately. While he has established himself as a vital cog in India's red-ball line-up, the 2021 season has not been an ordinary one for the champion cricketer. Notably, he has had an underwhelming batting average of 29.83 this year.

"Will surely pick Mohammed Siraj for the 1st Test" - former India player Nikhil Chopra

Ex-India cricketer Nikhil Chopra wants the Indian think tank to consider playing Mohammed Siraj in the Test series opener. He has suggested that that Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj will be India's best bet for the crucial encounter.

Here's what he said on Khelneeti:

"The way Mohammed Siraj has bowled, I will surely pick him for the 1st Test. He's currently at the top of his game."

The 27-year-old has impressed many with his inspiring spells since making his Test debut last year. He has managed to claim 33 wickets in 10 matches so far.

India and South Africa are slated to battle it out in the opening encounter of their Test series at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. The highly-anticipated contest will begin on December 26.

