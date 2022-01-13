"Holding onto ya forever girl" - Rohit Sharma shares a charming photograph with wife Ritika; receives compliment from David Warner  

India's limited-overs captain Rohit Sharma may be out of action with a hamstring injury but he continues to dazzle fans with his posts on social media. The cricket star recently took to his Instagram account to share an adorable picture with his wife, Ritika Sajdeh.

The 34-year-old was all smiles in the company of his better half. Sharma also wrote a sweet caption for his partner. The couple's photograph has received a tremendous response from their followers, garnering over seven lakh likes at the time of writing.

Here's what Rohit Sharma posted:

"Holding onto ya forever girl ❤️."

Australia's explosive opener David Warner also reacted to the picture and commented, "Soo cute ❤️❤️," on Sharma's post. Apart from Warner, the post also received a big thumbs up from the Mumbai Indians social media handle as they wrote, "This Duo 💙."

Rohit Sharma was seen flaunting a new clean-shaven look in an earlier post and had received a lot of compliments on the same from many fans.

The Team India batter, who missed the three-match Test series in South Africa because of a hamstring injury, has also been ruled out of the ODI series against the Proteas. He is expected to make his return during the Sri Lanka series, which begins in February.

KL Rahul to lead Men in Blue in South Africa in Rohit Sharma's absence

The three-match ODI series between India and South Africa is set to commence on January 19. KL Rahul has been appointed as the skipper for the assignment while senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah will serve as his deputy for the 50-over matches.

Spin bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out after testing positive for COVID-19. Off-spinner Jayant Yadav has been added to the squad as Sundar's replacement. Pacer Navdeep Saina has also been included as a cover for Mohammed Siraj, who picked up a hamstring injury in the 2nd Test.

More details here - #SAvIND NEWS - Jayant Yadav & Navdeep Saini added to ODI squad for series against South Africa.More details here - bcci.tv/articles/2022/… NEWS - Jayant Yadav & Navdeep Saini added to ODI squad for series against South Africa.More details here - bcci.tv/articles/2022/… #SAvIND https://t.co/d14T9j3PgJ

India's ODI squad: KL Rahul (captain), Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini

Edited by Ritwik Kumar