"Hope Virat Kohli's century drought breaks in this match" - Harbhajan Singh ahead of 3rd India vs South Africa Test

Harbhajan Singh is hopeful about Indian Test captain Virat Kohli scoring his 71st international hundred in the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

The recently retired off-spinner, while previewing the series decider, said India should strive for a "perfect match". This, according to him, should see Kohli breaking his two-year-long international century drought, with Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane converting their starts to hundreds and two spinners taking care of the rest.

Harbhajan Singh said in a video on his YouTube channel:

"Virat Kohli will return in this Test. I hope his century drought breaks in this match, it's been a long time since we have seen a hundred from him. Hopefully, alongside him, Pujara, Rahane, and the other senior players will show their might once again. They have scored 50s but I'll expect them to convert that into centuries."

He added:

"Once we put up 350-400 runs, and if we have two spinners playing there, which I am assuming because they should, then India can dominate completely. KL Rahul is in good form, Mayank is starting well but isn't able to convert. I hope India will play this like the perfect match."

India played just one spinner - Ravichandran Ashwin - in the first two Tests, a pattern that most teams follow and in the pacy and seaming conditions in South Africa. However, Cape Town's Newlands is touted to be among the best spinning conditions in the country, which might nudge India into rethinking their strategy.

In that case, India will have to choose between off-spinner Jayant Yadav and the part-time option of Hanuma Vihari for the second spinner's slot.

"Pujara and Rahane shouldn't worry about getting dropped" - Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh also feels Pujara and Rahane's half-centuries in the previous Test had subdued doubts about their abilities. He feels the duo should now play without worrying about getting dropped for some time.

Harbhajan Singh said in this regard:

"The doubts over Pujara and Rahane's selection have subdued a bit because both batted brilliantly for their half-centuries. They couldn't convert it into centuries but because these were important knocks, I feel they have cleared the road in front a bit and shouldn't worry about getting dropped... Well done Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, both are senior players and it feels very good when senior players come forward to perform."

As for the ongoing debate about Rishabh Pant, Harbhajan Singh remarked that "positive intent" isn't all about stepping out and scoring boundaries, it can also be shown in other facets of batting. He hopes head coach Rahul Dravid will talk to the wicketkeeper-batter and get his shot selection right.

Harbhajan Singh said:

"My understanding is that positive intent is something different. That doesn't mean you need to step out and play shots. You defense and running between the wickets can also be done with a positive intent. That awareness could be positive too. If you go and try to hit such shots and get out then people will definitely talk. But I'll still want to see him get more chances because he's a matchwinner, who'll win the match whenever he plays well. I feel Rahul Dravid should talk to him about his batting style and shot selection."

The third Test will kick off at 2.00 pm IST on Tuesday.

