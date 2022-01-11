"If he fails again, it's time to give up on Ajinkya Rahane" - Sanjay Manjrekar during 3rd India vs South Africa Test   

Sanjay Manjrekar has asked India to consider the ongoing third Test against South Africa as the last chance for Ajinkya Rahane to "pay the heavy debt" he owes to the team.

The former cricketer remarked that if Rahane fails to perform in Cape Town, India should "give up" on him, disregarding his occasional half-centuries.

Rahane notched India's highest score in Johannesburg - a solid 58 (78) in the second innings. Although it came in a losing cause and after a string of low scores, it helped him extend his Test career to the series decider.

However, Manjrekar warned against considering this half-century as Rahane's return to form. He contrasted the No. 5 batter with skipper Virat Kohli, saying that the latter usually carries his form after a big score whereas the former contributes "just enough to keep his place" before continuing the bad run.

Manjrekar told ESPNcricinfo:

"(Cheteshwar) Pujara got a 50, Ajinkya Rahane got a 50 but that's not to sort of say that these guys are back in form. You know, if Virat Kohli gets a 100 then there's evidence in the past as well that once he gets a hundred - like he did in Australia (2014-15) after a quiet series in England where he scored three more hundreds - then he's back in form and the form continues.

"With Pujara and Rahane, we have seen the odd fifties, more Rahane ... [he] had this for a while when he gets a score just enough to keep his place in the side, and then the bad form continues."

Manjrekar added:

"So yes, I still believe that Ajinkya Rahane and Pujara have to prove that they are back in form, they've got a lifeline. But in this Test match, if he again fails in this Test then I think it's time to give up on Ajinkya Rahane and not keep picking him just because he gets the odd 50 after a gap [which] makes it difficult to drop him.

"Pujara, I think has a stronger case than Rahane. But this Test match will tell us whether Ajinkya Rahane, with his fifties can actually carry the form and pay the heavy debt that he owes to the Indian team."

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Harsh it might sound, but the Indian team has different rules for Rahane & Ishant.



One reason is that OS performances give you more leeway (Rahane). And when someone performs well in your absence overseas (like Siraj did in Ishant's absence), you get behind in pecking order. Harsh it might sound, but the Indian team has different rules for Rahane & Ishant. One reason is that OS performances give you more leeway (Rahane). And when someone performs well in your absence overseas (like Siraj did in Ishant's absence), you get behind in pecking order.

With India's next Test assignments confined mostly to home, where Rahane has a weak record, it will be interesting to see how long Rahul Dravid and Co. can keep Hanuma Vihari and Shreyas Iyer waiting.

Stage set for Ajinkya Rahane's litmus Test

BCCI @BCCI



and



Scorecard - #SAvIND That will be Lunch on Day 1 of the 3rd Test. @cheteshwar1 and @imVkohli steady ship for India after the loss of two early wickets.Scorecard - bit.ly/SAvIND-3rdTest That will be Lunch on Day 1 of the 3rd Test.@cheteshwar1 and @imVkohli steady ship for India after the loss of two early wickets.Scorecard - bit.ly/SAvIND-3rdTest #SAvIND https://t.co/Abjz5LyzmY

India opted to bat first on a Cape Town wicket that has offered some consistent bounce and more pace than the previous two Tests. India concluded the first session at 75-2 with both Kohli and Pujara looking good at the crease.

Also Read Article Continues below

Rahane will be under the cross-hairs as soon as he walks out of the pavilion. With India under slight pressure to put up a good first innings total, it's all perfectly set up for the Mumbaikar's litmus test.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar