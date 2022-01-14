If handled well, Rishabh Pant can be the greatest Indian wicketkeeper-batter in Tests: Saba Karim

Saba Karim feels Rishabh Pant could emerge as the greatest Indian wicketkeeper-batter in Tests if he is handled well.

The southpaw slammed a tenacious century against South Africa on Day 3 of the ongoing Cape Town Test. Pan't unbeaten 100-run knock helped India set a decent 212-run target in the series decider.

Pant was criticized by fans and experts alike following his extravagant shot selection, which led to his dismissal, in the previous Test. But Karim feels such mistakes are bound to happen and urged everyone to back Pant, who he feels has the potential to be a match winner.

Speaking on YouTube channel Khelneeti, the cricketer-turned-commentator said:

"If he is handled well, then he will emerge as the greatest Indian wicketkeeper-batter in Tests. We might lose a player like him if we don't stop criticizing. He will be India's biggest match winner in the coming years. He is going to make mistakes like he did in the last Test. But if we ostracise him and want him to be dropped, then it is not going to benefit the team."

VVS Laxman @VVSLaxman281 He has scored Test tons in Australia and England before and this one in Cape Town is right up there with one of the best counter- attacking innings one would ever see. Has kept India in the game. Take a bow, #RishabhPant He has scored Test tons in Australia and England before and this one in Cape Town is right up there with one of the best counter- attacking innings one would ever see. Has kept India in the game. Take a bow, #RishabhPant . https://t.co/Rfo8C3ZBgS

India were bundled out for 198 runs in their second innings of the third Test. But Rishabh Pant earned widespread appreciation for his gutsy knock under pressure. He proved to be the only saving grace for the visitors on a day when the rest of the Indian batters failed to make an impact.

"If Rishabh Pant does justice to his talent, then he can also be more successful than Adam Gilchrist" - Nikhil Chopra

Rishabh Pant has often drawn comparisons with legendary Australian keeper-batter Adam Gilchrist owing to his fearless approach at the crease.

But former India spinner Nikhil Chopra feels Pant has the potential to be more successful than Gilchrist.

Chopra said on Khelneeti:

"If Rishabh Pant does justice to his talent, then he can also be more successful than Adam Gilchrist. He has often scored runs under pressure and he often plays with an approach of winning matches."

Chopra pointed out how Pant has often bailed India out of trouble with his inspiring knocks. He also praised Pant for being calculative at the crease against the South African bowlers on Friday.

Chopra noted that while the southpaw undertook a cautious approach against the seamers, he upped the ante against spinner Keshav Maharaj.

Edited by Samya Majumdar