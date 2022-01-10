"It's the first time I have seen Virat Kohli low on confidence" - Sanjay Manjrekar ahead of 3rd India vs South Africa Test

Sanjay Manjrekar believes Virat Kohli has been short on confidence over the last few months. But the former Indian cricketer expressed hope about Kohli returning to form in the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

In what has become one of the biggest talking points in Indian cricket, Kohli hasn't scored a century since 2019. The Indian red-ball captain looked good in the first Test, but was dismissed for 35 and 18 after reaching out for deliveries outside the off-stump. He missed the second Test due to injury, but is expected to return for the series decider.

Speaking in this regard on an interaction with ESPNcricinfo, Manjrekar said:

"Virat Kohli is a great batter. He's certainly out of form. It's the first time I have seen - I saw this in the IPL as well - that he's a bit low on confidence which I thought would never happen. That's why they say 'never say never'. We have seen that because he hasn't scored runs, his self-confidence has dipped a bit. But he's a great batter and when he'll score runs, he'll be back in form because he'll keep scoring consistently. It's completely possible that he'll be back in form in this Test."

BCCI @BCCI



all set and prepping for the series decider



#SAvIND It's GO time here in Cape Town #TeamIndia all set and prepping for the series decider It's GO time here in Cape Town 👏 👏#TeamIndia all set and prepping for the series decider 👍 👍#SAvIND https://t.co/RgPSPkNdk1

India won the first Test by 113 runs, but went on to lose the second by seven wickets. Although Team India's batting lineup didn't look too troubled without Kohli, some observers felt that the visitors missed his intensity on the field.

"Unfortunately, Hanuma Vihari will have to make way for Virat Kohli" - Sanjay Manjrekar

Hanuma vihari @Hanumavihari

Looking forward to the decider in cape town. Disappointed with the result.Looking forward to the decider in cape town. Disappointed with the result.Looking forward to the decider in cape town. 🇮🇳 https://t.co/RcfZ8K4H8F

Manjrekar, with a "heavy heart", said Hanuma Vihari, who made a Test comeback after almost a year in Johannesburg and scored a brilliant unbeaten 40, might have to make way for Kohli.

He explained that India can't leave out Ravichandran Ashwin as the off-spinner adds balance to the team. With Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane also expected to play, it only leaves out Vihari.

In this regard, Manjrekar stated:

"I feel that it's better to have Ashwin in the team because he brings balance. Because they have scored runs, I want Rahane and Pujara to get another Test, especially Rahane. I feel Pujara still can extend his career but Rahane's form is concerning. So again, unfortunately, Vihari will have to make way for Virat Kohli. I don't want this and I am saying this with a heavy heart but perhaps they'll have to do it because, without Ashwin, the bowling attack looks quite one-dimensional and injuries during Tests are quite common as well."

Concluding his comments on Pujara and Rahane, Manjrekar said that the duo's fifties in the last Test don't necessarily mean they are in form.

He feels the pair, especially Rahane, will have to show some consistent returns in the coming Tests to deserve that label.

Manjrekar said:

"I want to make one thing clear - just because Pujara and Rahane have made 50s doesn't mean they are back in form. They have rightfully put their claim on for another Test and they'll get that. But coming back to form is a different thing. That involves a big score than a consistent string of scores. That hasn't happened with Rahane. After the Melbourne hundred, it felt like he's back in form but the bad patch started again... We don't know if they are back in form yet, the upcoming few Tests will tell us."

The series decider will begin at 2:00 pm IST on Tuesday.

