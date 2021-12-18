KL Rahul named vice-captain for the India-South Africa Test series

Opener KL Rahul has been named the vice-captain of the Test team for the upcoming three-match Test series against South Africa, the BCCI confirmed on Saturday.

KL Rahul will take over from Rohit Sharma given that the latter is ruled out of the series due to a hamstring injury. The 29-year-old, who is being looked at as a long-term prospect to lead Team India, has played 40 Tests thus far. He has racked up 2321 runs at an average of 35.16 with six centuries to his name.

In a statement, the BCCI wrote:

"The All-India Senior selection committee has named KL Rahul as vice-captain for the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa. KL Rahul replaces Rohit Sharma as vice-captain, who was ruled out of the Test series owing to a hamstring injury."

BCCI @BCCI



KL Rahul replaces Rohit Sharma as vice-captain, who was ruled out of the Test series owing to a hamstring injury.



More details here - #SAvIND | @klrahul11 NEWS - KL Rahul named vice-captain of Test team for South Africa series.KL Rahul replaces Rohit Sharma as vice-captain, who was ruled out of the Test series owing to a hamstring injury.More details here - bcci.tv/articles/2021/… NEWS - KL Rahul named vice-captain of Test team for South Africa series.KL Rahul replaces Rohit Sharma as vice-captain, who was ruled out of the Test series owing to a hamstring injury.More details here - bcci.tv/articles/2021/… #SAvIND | @klrahul11 https://t.co/6pQPTns9C7

Earlier, the BCCI axed Ajinkya Rahane as the Test team's vice-captain owing to his poor performances in recent months. Rohit Sharma was set to take over before he injured his hamstring during a training session in Mumbai. Priyank Panchal was subsequently named as his replacement.

KL Rahul likely to open with Mayank Agarwal in the Test series

KL Rahul could open the innings for India with Mayank Agarwal in the three-match Test series. Both the Karnataka boys have been in great touch of late and will be looking forward to excelling in the South African conditions.

Mayank Agarwal, who was going through a rough patch, got back amongst the runs in the 2nd Test against New Zealand that was played in Mumbai recently. He scored 150 runs in the first innings of this match and followed it up with another 62 in the second, deservingly winning the 'Player of the Match' award.

Also Read | Lucknow IPL franchise appoint Gautam Gambhir as their mentor

BCCI @BCCI



On your marks, get set & Footvolley! ☺️😎👏👌



#SAvIND How did #TeamIndia recharge their batteries ahead of their first training session in Jo'Burg? 🤔On your marks, get set & Footvolley! ☺️😎👏👌 How did #TeamIndia recharge their batteries ahead of their first training session in Jo'Burg? 🤔On your marks, get set & Footvolley! ☺️😎👏👌#SAvIND https://t.co/dIyn8y1wtz

Also Read Article Continues below

India’s Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Priyank Panchal, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj

Edited by Ritwik Kumar