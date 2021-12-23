“Lot of fire in our bowling to pick 20 wickets” - Sachin Tendulkar on India’s chances in South Africa 

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar believes India have the bowling firepower to claim 20 wickets in South Africa during the upcoming Test series. Describing the Indian attack as a well-balanced one, Tendulkar added that he has been impressed with every member of the bowling department.

India will take on South Africa in a three-match Test series, starting with the Boxing Day Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Previewing India’s chances in South Africa during an interaction on the chat show Backstage with Boria, Tendulkar said about India’s bowling:

“It is a well-balanced attack. The fast bowlers that we have are all different types of fast bowlers. (Jasprit) Bumrah comes at a different angle, (Mohammed) Siraj has developed into a fantastic bowler, Shardul (Thakur) upfront likes to swing the ball.”

Tendulkar added that India will need to select a bowling attack based on the fitness and rhythm of the bowlers. He elaborated:

“It all depends, on that given day, who is also fit. The number of games we play and the number of injuries that we have had, a couple of spinners are missing out… It is about understanding the bowlers’ rhythm. There is lot of fire in our bowling attack to pick 20 wickets. Ashwin’s experience, the way he has been able to use his variations, has really impressed me.”

The 48-year-old advised India’s pacers to target the off-stump and not waste the new ball in South Africa. Tendulkar said:

“When it comes to hitting the right areas, a lot depends on the the dampness of the surface and the overhead conditions. If the ball is swinging, I would encourage the bowlers to bowl around off-stump, not outside it because it makes batters’ life easier for easy. Don’t waste the new ball. The new ball in South Africa becomes really important.”

Apart from Bumrah, Siraj and Thakur, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav are also part of India’s fast bowling attack in South Africa.

“Ishant’s experience will come in handy in South Africa” - Sachin Tendulkar

Among the current crop of pacers, Ishant, Shami and Bumrah have experience of playing in South Africa before.

According to Tendulkar, having knowledge of the conditions will make a difference. Backing India’s pacers to come good, he concluded:

“Ishant’s experience will come in handy in South Africa. Bumrah is a quick learner. Umesh, when he gets his rhythm right, is a joy to watch. I love Mohammed Shami, his run-up and approach to the stumps is fantastic. As a package, it is a formidable one. You only win Test matches by picking 20 wickets. We have that ammunition.”

India are yet to win a Test series in South Africa. During their previous visit in 2017-18, they went down 2-1.

