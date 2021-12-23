"He has always answered any controversy with his bat" - Virat Kohli's coach Rajkumar Sharma expects him to score big vs South Africa

Virat Kohli's coach Rajkumar Sharma believes his ward will give a fitting response to all the recent controversies surrounding him with the willow in hand.

Team India, under Kohli's leadership, will play hosts South Africa in a three-match Test series, with the first match starting in Centurion on December 26. The Indian Test skipper has embarked on the tour on the back of a slightly controversial press conference, where he contradicted some of the earlier views expressed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) members.

During a discussion on India News, Rajkumar Sharma was asked if the hard yards Virat Kohli is putting at the nets suggests that he wants to answer all controversies with his bat. He responded:

"It is a good thing if that happens. He has always answered any controversy with his bat and if succeeds in doing that this time as well, it will be very good for the Indian team because it is extremely necessary for him to score."

The former first-class cricketer added that Virat Kohli's form is critical for the Indian team to neutralize the South African seam attack. Sharma elaborated:

"South Africa have a very good bowling attack, especially the fast-bowling attack is fantastic. So Virat being in form is very important for the Indian team and the way he is preparing, I have full faith that he will be successful and will score big runs."

Kohli enjoys an impressive record in Tests in South African conditions. The Indian batting mainstay has amassed 558 runs at an excellent average of 55.8 in the five Tests he has played in the Rainbow Nation.

"Virat Kohli knows very well how important it is for him to stay in the middle" - Rajkumar Sharma

Virat Kohli has been sweating it out in the nets

Rajkumar Sharma was also asked about Sachin Tendulkar's advice for the Indian batters and Virat Kohli having a big role, considering that many of the Indian players are on their first trip to South Africa. He replied:

"Sachin is a great player and the more the youngsters learn from his experience, the better it is. Regarding Virat's role, he knows very well how important it is for him to stay in the middle because the Indian team is quite inexperienced and has not played much cricket in South Africa."

The current Delhi coach concluded with the hopes of Virat Kohli and the other senior Indian batters rising to the occasion in South Africa. Sharma said:

"Along with that, the conditions are very different. The South African wickets are totally different, there is more bounce. So it is necessary for the senior batters to take responsibility and I have full expectation that Virat will take that responsibility and the other senior players will also support him."

With Rohit Sharma ruled out of the Test series, the onus will be on experienced batters like Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara to deliver the goods with the bat. The duo have endured a prolonged lean run and will hope to play match-defining knocks to help their team win a maiden Test series in South Africa.

