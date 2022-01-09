"It will be a big call if you don't play Ajinkya Rahane" - Reetinder Sodhi on Team India's likely changes for the 3rd Test vs South Africa

Reetinder Singh Sodhi believes it would be a 'big call' if the Indian team leaves out Ajinkya Rahane from their XI for the third and final Test against South Africa.

Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara, who have both struggled for form of late, scored attacking half-centuries in the second innings of the Wanderers Test against the Proteas. Hanuma Vihari, who played that Test as a replacement for Virat Kohli, also stood out with fighting knocks in both innings.

During a discussion on India News, Sodhi was asked about the selection dilemma for Team India, to which he replied:

"If you talk about the combination, one out of Ajinkya Rahane or Hanuma Vihari will play. It will be a big call if you don't play Ajinkya Rahane because Hanuma Vihari has not done anything wrong; he played a very pivotal knock."

The former India all-rounder added that Rahane would be slightly fortunate to retain his place in the playing XI, explaining:

"Rahane has also scored runs, where the form has been seen. So it will be a huge decision, and if Rahane plays, it could be a lifeline for him because somewhere or the other, he has been struggling. He will be able to cement his place once again if he wins the decider for the Indian team."

CricketMAN2 @man4_cricket "We have seen for a long time what performance Ajinkya Rahane has given. I believe when Virat Kohli comes in the Next Test match, he bats at No.4 and Hanuma Vihari bats at No.5." - Gautam Gambhir (On Star Sports) "We have seen for a long time what performance Ajinkya Rahane has given. I believe when Virat Kohli comes in the Next Test match, he bats at No.4 and Hanuma Vihari bats at No.5." - Gautam Gambhir (On Star Sports)

Kohli and Rahul Dravid opted to stick with Rahane ahead of Vihari and Shreyas Iyer for the first Test against South Africa, despite the former Indian vice-captain's indifferent recent returns. With the 33-year-old scoring a fifty in Johannesburg, it is unlikely he will be dropped now.

"The big question is whether you will leave out Ajinkya Rahane or Hanuma Vihari" - Saba Karim

Hanuma Vihari and Ajinkya Rahane are fighting for a middle-order berth

Saba Karim was asked about Virat Kohli's biggest challenge on his return as captain. He replied:

"The biggest question that will be posed is the team composition. Virat will have to decide with Rahul Dravid what the XI should be. The big question is, because Virat Kohli is coming back into the XI, whether you will leave out Ajinkya Rahane or Hanuma Vihari."

The former India selector added that a choice will also have to be made between Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav if Mohammed Siraj is unavailable. Karim observed:

"Siraj is injured at the moment, so whom will you play instead of him. I feel if you look towards experience, you should definitely play Ishant Sharma. But things will be decided based on who is bowling better between Umesh and Ishant in the nets."

Subhayan Chakraborty @CricSubhayan



I would go with Umesh...



#SAvIND Umesh Yadav or Ishant Sharma in Cape Town?I would go with Umesh... Umesh Yadav or Ishant Sharma in Cape Town? I would go with Umesh...#SAvIND

Siraj suffered a hamstring injury on Day 1 of the Johannesburg Test. Although he returned to the field and bowled a few overs, the team management is unlikely to take a risk with him for the all-important series decider.

