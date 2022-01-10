"Their techniques will be tested" - Sanjay Manjrekar picks Mohammed Siraj's replacement for 3rd India vs South Africa Test

Sanjay Manjrekar wants India to pick Ishant Sharma over Umesh Yadav for the third and final Test against South Africa in Cape Town. He feels Ishant will test the Proteas' techniques outside the off-stump, while also bringing more control to the attack.

India's third pacer for the first two Tests, Mohammed Siraj, strained his hamstring while bowling in Johannesburg. He did contribute a few overs after the injury, but lacked pace and control. Although Virat Kohli recently confirmed that Siraj is not match-fit and won't play in the decider, the skipper didn't name a replacement.

Previewing the third Test for ESPNcricinfo, Manjrekar said Ishant will help stop the run flow in Cape Town, something which India struggled to do in Johannesburg. He said:

"I have picked Ishant Sharma because, in the last Test, the one mistake India committed was that they couldn't stop the run flow. Pressure builds up either by taking wickets or by stopping the runs. And India gave away a lot of runs in a very short time in the search for wickets, making the job of a weak South African batting lineup a bit easy. If Ishant Sharma comes in they (the Proteas) will have to show some patience and their techniques outside the off-stump will be tested."

Manjrekar also believes that Ishant will add variety to India's pace-quartet, which currently comprises only "wicket-takers". Manjrekar added:

"The bowling combination of (Jasprit) Bumrah, (Mohammed) Shami and Shardul (Thakur) - all three are wicket-takers and Ishant Sharma fits perfectly in this trio because when you have four bowlers, there should be different flavors so they suit each other better."

Although Bumrah had the best economy rate (2.58) among all Indian pacers in 2021, Sharma (2.72) was more frugal than Shami (3.10), and Thakur (3.44). Ishant and Umesh last played for India in the second Test against New Zealand in the home series and went wicketless. Ishant also boasts a better overseas average - 32.79 - than Umesh's 39.67.

"Bowl with patience outside the off-stump" - Sanjay Manjrekar's plans against Dean Elgar

When asked how India can tackle South African skipper Dean Elgar in Cape Town, Manjrekar said the pacers will have to avoid getting carried away, be patient and maintain a strict line outside the off-stump. Manjrekar said:

"He is a survivor, plays with a mental toughness like our Cheteshwar Pujara. I don't think they should devise a special plan for him... If you consistently bowl outside the off-stump to him, he has a habit to flirt with the deliveries there. He doesn't bring out a big stride so you can bowl him fuller. He also takes the short deliveries on the body."

He added:

"So with him, just because the Indian fast-bowlers had so much confidence, they were thinking to get him out LBW or bowled and deal a knockout. I feel that that needs to change. India has 2-3 good bowlers, Ishant Sharma bowls well to left-handers, so if you bowl with patience outside the off-stump, you'll get his wicket."

India's historic series win now hinges on the final Test. The proceedings will kick off at 2:00 pm IST on Tuesday.

