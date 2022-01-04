"No particular message" - Shardul Thakur explains Cheteshwar Pujara's aggressive intent on Day 2 of 2nd India vs South Africa Test

Shardul Thakur attributed Cheteshwar Pujara's eye-catching 42-ball 35 in the final session of Tuesday to a combination of 'loose' bowling from the South Africans and the batter feeling comfortable 'internally'. The all-rounder denied there being any "particular message" from the team management for the batter.

Pujara looked like a sitting duck in his previous three innings on the tour. But despite coming in at a precarious position of 44-2, against the new ball in the fading light, the right-hander looked in a new mood. Pujara took on the opposition pacers with conviction, hitting firm drives and solid hooks for as many as seven boundaries.

Speaking at a press conference after the day's play, Thakur, who picked up seven wickets, remarked:

"I think Pujara is batting very well. There's no particular message for any batsman because all are experienced players, everyone has individual plans and batting styles. Everyone bats like how they feel on a particular day. And today, I think, Pujara was feeling very comfortable internally so he played his shots."

He added:

"He also got a lot of loose balls because they (the South African bowlers) were trying to pick wickets so sometimes it was too full and he even got the chance to play the cut shot against the spinner. When he plays against the spinners, he has 2-4 bread and butter shots. Runs will definitely come if he continues to play like this."

Aditya Saha @Adityakrsaha FInally, a glimpse of Kohli who was appreciating the efforts of both Pujara and Rahane. FInally, a glimpse of Kohli who was appreciating the efforts of both Pujara and Rahane. https://t.co/NiyKZs2a1Q

Pujara's innings, underpinned by a similarly solid showing at the other end by Ajinkya Rahane (11 off 22), took India to 85-2, with a lead of 58.

Can Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane save their Test careers in Johannesburg?

BCCI @BCCI



202 & 85/2, lead South Africa (229) by 58 runs.



Scorecard - #SAvIND STUMPS on Day 2 of the 2nd Test. #TeamIndia 202 & 85/2, lead South Africa (229) by 58 runs.Scorecard - bcci.tv/events/48/indi… STUMPS on Day 2 of the 2nd Test.#TeamIndia 202 & 85/2, lead South Africa (229) by 58 runs.Scorecard - bcci.tv/events/48/indi… #SAvIND https://t.co/OwcK1xZ7YW

On a pitch with a slightly uneven bounce - perfect for a low-scoring thriller - Pujara's brisk cameo could prove to be a decisive one in the fourth innings. But the 33-year-old will still want to carry on for as long as possible on Wednesday, given how his spot in the team has been under the scanner even before the first Test.

Rahane, who is in a similar position, is known to lose his wicket quickly after continuing on an overnight score. He would love to take a cue from his 48-run knock at the same venue, on a much tougher wicket on India's last tour here in 2018.

Also Read Article Continues below

A couple of solid 50s, if they turn out to be match-winning, could once again save the careers of two of India's most seasoned batters in the longest format.

Edited by Samya Majumdar