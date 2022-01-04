"Might not be the end of the saga" - Shaun Pollock on Quinton de Kock's Test retirement

Shaun Pollock believes that South African wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock announcing his Test retirement and the uproar that has followed it "might not be the end of the saga."

The former Proteas pacer said on Monday that like in the case of AB de Villiers, there might be calls for de Kock to come out of retirement after two to three years.

Quinton de Kock, 29, in his official statement said he wants to spare time for his young family, which is set to welcome a child soon.

AB de Villiers left international cricket in 2018 against a similar backdrop, saying he was "tired," but later offered to return in 2019 and was unofficially asked to come back in 2021, neither of which could go through.

Speaking to Cricbuzz after Day 1 of the second India-South Africa Test in Johannesburg, Pollock shared his "funny feeling," saying:

"I have also got a funny feeling that it might not be the end of the saga. I think two maybe three years down the line, much like an ABD (AB de Villiers) discussion because 'Quinny' is such a fine player, there might always be calls for maybe him to come back."

Pollock admitted that de Kock's decision was "sad" and "shocking" but acknowledged that the constant quarantines have taken a toll on the players' mental health.

He added that de Kock would have also considered having more fun (not to mention earning more) by playing in T20 leagues around the world.

Pollock said:

"It is sad and it would have come out as shocking... I think just mentally the bubbles, continuously being away from home are maybe taking its effect on the individuals. 'Quinny' is a guy who likes to go hunting, fishing, he likes to spend a bit of time away from the game and he's not been able to do that.

"Then obviously, at this stage of his career, he's 29, you look at what sort of floats your boat, what is the format that you really get excited about, you know, there's a lot of T20 leagues where he can just stand and deliver and probably have a lot of fun and probably takes a bit of stress off his body."

Pollock called upon cricket boards to be considerate of the players' health and find more efficient ways to preserve the "truest" format, i.e, Test cricket. He said:

"So it did come as a surprise but you can understand it. And that's why we've always been concerned about the Test format, we see it as the truest test of the game.

"But I think the boards need to be very conscious of how they deal with their players, particularly in this Covid time, how they can make the best of them."

Quinton de Kock finished his red-ball career with 3300 runs, including six hundreds and 22 fifties, in 54 Tests at an average of 38.82. He was considered a leader and a star of the Proteas's Test lineup and has certainly left their cricket poorer.

Hope South Africa can accept Quinton de Kock's retirement: Dinesh Karthik

Speaking during the same interaction, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik expressed hope that the Proteas could accept and move on from de Kock's retirement because "Test cricket needs South Africa" at its best.

Karthik said:

"He just wants to move on with his family which is very, very interesting and understandable but you know, I just hope that South Africa is able to accept what has happened and move on in a good manner because Test cricket needs South Africa to be firing, a good South African side is very important for world cricket."

The Johannesburg Test is piquantly poised with the hosts at 35-1, 167 runs behind India's total after Day 1. Proceedings on the second day will resume at 1:30 PM IST.

