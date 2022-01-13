"This is why he was not able to leave the ball well" - Virat Kohli's childhood coach opens up on the batter's weakness outside off

India's Test captain Virat Kohli's habit of chasing deliveries outside the off stump has often led to his undoing in recent matches. The right-hander's childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, recently revealed how the batter had made adjustments to counter the same after a disastrous England tour in 2014.

Speaking on YouTube channel Kheelneeti, Sharma mentioned that Kohli's trigger movement was more towards the off stump, therefore he ended up playing the balls which were wide of off.

He pointed out that the 33-year-old now tries to stay close to the middle stump. This has helped him negate wider deliveries, and he is able to leave them instead of chasing them.

Rajkumar Sharma said:

"Virat Kohli made a similar mistake in England in 2014. I told him that as you are going more towards the off-stump, you think that you will be able to play all the balls. This is why he was not able to leave the ball well. Now, he is more at the middle and off-stump. Because of this, he is more aware of his off-stump and hence doesn't look to play the balls that are on the 6th stump."

Kohli, who was quite impressive in the first innings with his gutsy knock of 79, will have an important role to play on day three. India currently have a 70-run lead, but have lost both their openers.

Sharma feels the visitors will clinch the contest if they don't lose a wicket in the first hour of the third day.

"Jasprit Bumrah looked like the old Jasprit Bumrah yesterday" - Rajkumar Sharma

Sharma lauded the Indian bowlers for their inspiring performances on day two of the ongoing Cape Town Test. Jasprit Bumrah emerged as the pick of the bowlers for the touring party as he claimed a fifer to restrict South Africa from registering an imposing total.

Rajkumar Sharma added:

"It was commendable how the Indian bowlers bowled with an attacking approach. Jasprit Bumrah looked like the old Jasprit Bumrah yesterday. The technique and concentration of the batters have been tested with high-class bowling."

The Indian side were on the backfoot after being bundled out for a below-par score of 223 in the first innings. However, the bowlers helped them power their way back into the contest by dismissing South Africa for 210.

