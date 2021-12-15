"Jasprit Bumrah will create an impact" - VVS Laxman on the pacer's 2nd Test tour of South Africa

VVS Laxman believes Jasprit Bumrah will be Virat Kohli's trusted bowler and will create an impact in the upcoming Test series against South Africa.

Team India are scheduled to play a three-Test series in the Rainbow Nation, with the first match starting on December 26. Bumrah, who will be on his second Test trip to South Africa, is expected to lead the Indian attack along with Mohammed Shami.

During a discussion on the Star Sports show Game Plan, VVS Laxman was asked if Jasprit Bumrah's experience will make him an even better bowler on his return to South Africa. He responded:

"Jasprit Bumrah will create an impact and the beauty of Jasprit Bumrah, we saw in the last Test match at the Oval, even on a placid wicket he was the difference between India putting pressure on the English batters and I thought the way he bowled with the oldish Dukes ball was exemplary."

While terming Jasprit Bumrah one of the best bowlers across all formats of the game, the former India cricketer highlighted that the 28-year-old has the knack of picking up wickets. Laxman elaborated:

"So I just feel that Jasprit Bumrah has become one of the best bowlers in world cricket. For me in all formats, he is the No.1 bowler but in Test match cricket, he knows how to pick up wickets. He will be the go-to bowler for Virat Kohli in different situations and different phases of the Test match."

Deep Point @ittzz_spidey Jasprit Bumrah in Test in South Africa.!

Matches -3

Overs -112.1

Wkts -14

Maidens -16

Runs -353

Avg -25.21



2018 SA tour was his debut Test series.!Now he will be leading the bowling unit.!Boom Boom Bumrah has come long way in the last 3 years.! Jasprit Bumrah in Test in South Africa.!Matches -3Overs -112.1Wkts -14Maidens -16Runs -353Avg -25.212018 SA tour was his debut Test series.!Now he will be leading the bowling unit.!Boom Boom Bumrah has come long way in the last 3 years.!

Bumrah scalped 14 wickets in the three Tests of his debut series in South Africa. He will hope to better those performances and help Team India register their first away Test series win against the Proteas.

"Jasprit Bumrah being fresh will go a lot in his favor" - Sanjay Bangar

Jasprit Bumrah last played competitive cricket at the T20 World Cup

Sanjay Bangar believes that Jasprit Bumrah going into the South Africa series after a long break will hold him in good stead. He said:

"Jasprit Bumrah being fresh will go a lot in his favor. The biggest advantage the Indian team can get from him is his length and the way he has adjusted with his length."

The former India batting coach pointed out that Jasprit Bumrah's ability to bowl according to the conditions will also work to his advantage. Bangar explained:

If you remember the World Test Championship final, his length was back and he did not find success in taking wickets. But the way he came back and bowled in the England series, brought the length up, he has got the ability to alter the length now. It will go in his favor that he is clever.

Bumrah went wicketless in the WTC final against New Zealand. However, he bounced back brilliantly to scalp 18 wickets in the four Tests against England.

