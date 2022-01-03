"Want to discuss the conditions and experience of playing in South Africa with Virat Kohli" - Venkatesh Iyer 

India's 27-year-old all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer recently shared his excitement at being included in the squad for the impending 3-match ODI series in South Africa.

Iyer's comments came during an interview with The Times of India. The swashbuckler pointed out how Virat Kohli has significant experience of playing in South Africa in the past. He added he was eager to discuss the same with the champion cricketer as he looks to acclimatize to the conditions quickly.

"We have players in our team who have played a lot of cricket in South Africa, be it Tests of limited overs. I want to discuss the conditions and experience of playing in South Africa with Virat bhai. What the conditions are like, how the pitches behave, and of course his personal experience. It will help me to acclimatize to the conditions quickly. I am looking forward to learning from all the players in the team."

Iyer's impactful performances in the second half of the Indian Premier League last year played a major role in his meteoric rise in Indian cricket. He made his much-awaited T20I debut against New Zealand in November 2021.

He has now received his maiden ODI call-up and will be seen in action in South Africa later this month, under the tutelage of KL Rahul.

"I am sure KL Rahul will lead us to a series win" - Venkatesh Iyer

Iyer highlighted how KL Rahul has a contrasting style of leadership compared to Rohit Sharma. Nonetheless, the dynamic all-rounder was extremely confident of KL Rahul guiding India to a series victory.

KL Rahul is a good leader. I won my debut series under Rohit bhai. I am really excited to play under KL. He is a different kind of captain and I look forward to learning a lot on this tour. I am sure KL will take us to a series win."

BCCI @BCCI TEAM : KL Rahul (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Y Chahal, R Ashwin, W Sundar, J Bumrah (VC), Bhuvneshwar Kumar,Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj TEAM : KL Rahul (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Y Chahal, R Ashwin, W Sundar, J Bumrah (VC), Bhuvneshwar Kumar,Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj

The three-match ODI series is scheduled to begin on January 19. India's white-ball skipper Rohit Sharma will miss the series due to injury. KL Rahul has been named captain for the ODIs, while fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will serve as his deputy.

