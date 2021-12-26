“Such a treat to watch” - Wasim Jaffer on Ajinkya Rahane’s positive knock on Day 1 of India vs South Africa Test

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer was left impressed with Ajinkya Rahane’s knock on the opening day of the Centurion Test against South Africa. Jaffer pointed out that Rahane batted with positive intent, which made a big difference.

Rahane, whose place in the playing XI for the Boxing Day Test was under the scanner, was unbeaten on 40 off 81 deliveries at stumps on Day 1. He shared an unbroken 73-run stand with KL Rahul (122*) as India ended the day on 272 for 3.

Reviewing Rahane’s knock during a discussion on ESPN Cricinfo, Jaffer opined:

When he (Rahane) plays like that, he looks a different player. Then a few innings go by where he comes back to being a little bit defensive and that surprises everyone. I don’t know why he changes his approach. But when he bats like this, it is such a treat to watch. I hope he carries on tomorrow and bats like the old Rahane we know. He is very assured of his defence and his attacking shots. He is leaving the ball really nicely.”

Jaffer, a former Mumbai teammate of Rahane's, added that the latter’s experience came to the fore on Sunday. He stated:

“There is so much talk of him being dropped and a lot of people wrote him off but he came out and played beautifully. Very nice to see that on such an important day of a Test match, he stood tall.”

Rahane scored his last Test hundred exactly a year back, during the Boxing Day Test against Australia at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

“The perfect Day 1 for Team India” - Wasim Jaffer

Jaffer also praised India’s overall batting effort on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test against South Africa. The former opener believes the visitors could not have asked for a much better start and stated:

“It was fantastic. Winning the toss and making the right decision and then following it up with that kind of performance. To go to 272 for 3 at day end, I think they will be very pleased. What a knock by KL Rahul. Perfect start of 100-odd from Mayank and Rahul to the Test series and the Test match. It’s a long way to go, but I think it’s the perfect Day 1 for Team India.”

Rahul and Mayank Agarwal (60) set the perfect platform for India on Sunday, adding 117 rubs for the opening wicket after the visitors won the toss and decided to bat first.

Edited by Samya Majumdar