[Watch] 2 in 2 for Olivier as Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane's horror run continues in 2nd India vs South Africa Test

Duanne Olivier handed a killing blow to Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane's hopes of prolonging their Test careers. The seamer sent both batters back off consecutive deliveries in the second India versus South Africa game at the Wanderers.

Pujara, who had struggled for 32 balls for just three runs, was the first to get out. Olivier got one to jump up from length, with Pujara playing a low forward push, completely out of line with the bounce. The ball hit the right shoulder of the bat and lobbed off, only for Temba Bavuma to grab it sharply in front of the gully.

Here's a video of the dismissal:

Pujara's struggles against the bounce were similar to the first Test, which perhaps prompted Olivier to go for a similar plan - setting him up outside off and then bowling a lifter on the stumps. That he's fallen into the trap again will hurt India's no.3.

Rahane replaced Pujara at the crease and didn't waste anybody's time by getting out for a golden duck. Olivier treated the former vice-captain more kindly than Pujara by hurling a regulation good-length ball outside the off-stump. But instead of leaving it alone, the right-hander hung his bat, allowing a massive edge to third slip.

Here's a video of that as well:

Rahane expressed disappointment with the way he was dismissed in the first Test before the start of play today. He'll certainly be even more repentant of this one.

These were Olivier's first two wickets in his international comeback. He lacked pace and was wayward initially, bowling either too short or too full but adjusted to the right lengths in the second spell and reaped the rewards. Rahane also became his 50th Test victim, and with the looks of it, there are many more to come.

India go to Lunch at 53-3 after Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane's howlers

Olivier missed the hat-trick ball, but another comeback man, Hanuma Vihari (4 off 12) and the stand-in captain, KL Rahul (19 off 74) managed to go to Lunch without losing any more wickets.

The score reads 53-3 and India will have to do much better if they want to post a substantial first-innings score.

Edited by Samya Majumdar