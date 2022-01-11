[Watch] Ajinkya Rahane fails again as Kagiso Rabada's jaffa gets him for 9 in 3rd India vs South Africa Test

Ajinkya Rahane's inconsistent returns continued in the first innings of the final Test between India and South Africa, as the middle-order batter lost his wicket for just 9 (12).

As has been the case throughout the three-Test series, Rahane's wicket tumbled right after the drinks break. On the first ball of the 43rd over, pacer Kagiso Rabada delivered a wobble-seam ball on a good length to the off-stump, which straightened perfectly on the batter, almost giving the effect of hitting a crack.

The right-hander looked to dab it down to the leg side with some foot movement and edged it to the wicketkeeper. Here are a couple of clips of the wicket:

Umpire Marais Erasmus didn't raise his finger immediately, perhaps expecting Rahane to walk off. However, for some reason, the former vice-captain didn't and walked to Virat Kohli on the other end shaking his head in denial. He reviewed the decision and the third-umpire upheld the on-field call.

Ajinkya Rahane's compact knock was similar to his other performances in the series. The Mumbaikar looked decent in defense to full, incoming deliveries, edged one wide of the second slip for four, played an eye-catching backfoot drive on the off-side for another boundary before finding a way to get out.

The second innings in Cape Town could be his last chance to retain his spot for the home season.

Pressure on Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant after Ajinkya Rahane falls

Isa Guha @isaguha Just love watching Kohli bat. Test cricket is lucky to have him #SAvIND Just love watching Kohli bat. Test cricket is lucky to have him #SAvIND

The fourth wicket brought wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant to the crease to partner Kohli. Pant, like most of his fellow batters, has been short of runs of late and will want to make amends for his much-criticized shot selection at a crucial juncture in the previous Test.

Also Read Article Continues below

Kohli, who backed the youngster in the pre-match press conference has looked in stunning form so far. This partnership against the unrelenting South African pacers is likely to define the result of the ongoing Test.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar