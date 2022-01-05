[Watch] Jasprit Bumrah and Marco Jansen come face-to-face in heated exchange in 2nd India vs South Africa Test

The India-South Africa Test series is heating up and in another example of this, Jasprit Bumrah and Marco Jansen came face-to-face in the 54th over.

Jansen, Bumrah's teammate at Mumbai Indians, peppered him with bouncers on the body for three balls. The third hit the Indian on the shoulder and while it must have hurt, Bumrah calmly dusted it off. Jansen then fired another bumper, with Bumrah going for the pull. But he miscued an edge to the close-in point fielder.

Jansen, frustrated, gave a mouthful to the batter. Bumrah didn't shy away either and beckoned the South African towards him, with both getting involved in a fiery exchange in the middle of the pitch before being separated by the umpires.

Bumrah has shown brilliant batting improvement in recent times, especially while playing the pull shot. And as he was the ninth Indian batter on a difficult pitch, it was almost natural that he continued to swing his bat at everything.

The trick worked in the next over after the heated exchange. Kagiso Rabada, the Proteas' fastest bowler, continued the short-ball barrage and hurled one towards the Indian's head. The tailender had a full-fledged swing at it and managed a massive six off the top edge. He followed it with a nod of appreciation for himself.

Bumrah eventually lost his wicket to Lungi Ngidi for a 14-ball 7, as the top-edge this time went straight into Jansen's hands at point. He walked back furiously hitting his bat, but India will consider it a job well done.

What led to Jasprit Bumrah-Marco Jansen's altercation?

Tempers in the middle have been high since Day 2 of the Test. South African batter Rassie van der Dussen was caught behind by Rishabh Pant on the stroke of Lunch on Tuesday. The batter chose to walk and the catch later turned out to be inconclusive. Dean Elgar later also approached match officials for the same.

Van der Dussen was in Pant's ear when he came to bat on Wednesday, with the South African fielders giving the wicketkeeper-batter a healthy send-off as well. The hosts have since shown signs of frustration and anger at every partnership, not shying away from sledging and provocation. In Bumrah's case, he just didn't take it and opted to give it back.

The last time something like this happened, India blew away England at Lord's. It will be interesting to see what Bumrah and co. do here in the final innings.

