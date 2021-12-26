[Watch] KL Rahul reaches record-breaking century with a cheeky four in 1st India vs South Africa Test

Exactly seven years after his international debut, KL Rahul became only the second Indian opener to notch a century in South Africa on Sunday. He joined his former batting coach at Punjab Kings, Wasim Jaffer, on the exclusive list.

The right-hander looked near flawless in the 218 balls he took to reach the three-figure mark.

Rahul was poised at the start as he countered the opposition pacers' seam movement with the new ball, watchful in the middle-overs against multiple bouncer barrages and stunning in his aggression against spin after crossing 80.

The vice-captain reached the landmark by steering a loose short delivery from left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj past point to the boundary. This was his 13th four of the knock, which also included a brilliant six against Maharaj.

Here's a video of the four and Rahul's relaxed but proud celebration:

Boxing Day centuries are always special but with that shot, Rahul has also become one of the few players to have a Test hundred in every country he has played in.

He's now also only the third visiting opener to have scored a century in Australia, England and South Africa. And seeing with the monk-like application he has shown with wickets falling intermittently at the other end, it is certainly among his best so far.

India eye strong finish after Rahul's century

Virat Kohli's wicket against the run of play had lowered expectations of the result of India's efforts here. But Ajinkya Rahane, who lost the vice-captaincy before this tour, came out all guns blazing and didn't allow pressure to get to Rahul.

This has meant that runs have continued to flow from both ends. At the time of writing India had gone past 250 in 83 overs and would love to add a bit more without losing a wicket before stumps.

All in all, Rahul's record-breaking century has ensured India go into Day 2 as the happier side.

