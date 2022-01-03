Why is Virat Kohli not playing today's India vs South Africa Test?

In a shocking blow to India, skipper Virat Kohli will not play in the second Test against South Africa in Johannesburg.

The vice-captain for the tour KL Rahul, who walked out for the toss wearing India's blue blazer for the first time, revealed that Kohli was down with a "back spasm." Rahul said the team physios are working with the 33-year-old and the team is hoping for him to be back for the third Test, which will begin on January 11.

Rahul said:

"Unfortunately, Virat has had an upper back spasm. The physios are on him. Hopefully, he'll recover for the next Test."

Kohli has talked about his back troubles in the past but this is the first time in recent memory that it has ruled him out of a Test. It's a massive blow to the visitors because Kohli has a stunning record at the Wanderers Stadium. In four innings here, he has 310 runs at an average of 77.50, including a hundred and two fifties.

Who has replaced Virat Kohli in India's 11 for the 2nd Test?

Hanuma Vihari, who has been on the fringes of getting a call-up, replaced Kohli in the playing 11 for the second Test. Vihari last played for India during the 2020-21 Border Gavaskar Trophy, where he soldiered through a torn hamstring and helped save the Sydney Test with a valiant knock.

He was excluded from India's last series against New Zealand and sent to an India 'A' tour of South Africa 'A', where he returned as the top-scorer with 227 runs at 75.66. Vihari getting the nod over Shreyas Iyer, who was brilliant on debut against New Zealand, might raise some eyebrows.

But it looks like a tactical move considering Vihari's experience in the pacy and bouncy conditions and his part-time off-spin that could come in handy on the final two days. This is the only change for India. Rahul won the toss and elected to bat first.

