"You can't only rely on the front foot shots" - Sanjay Bangar's important advice for Virat Kohli 

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar believes has identified a flaw in Virat Kohli's batting technique. He recently pointed out that the champion batter relies more on his front-foot shot, which has seen him struggle against top quality bowling attacks.

The ex-cricketer made these remarks on the Star Sports Network after Kohli was dismissed for 35 in the first innings of the first Test between India and South Africa. Bangar pointed out that Kohli prefers to come on the front foot to drive the ball on most occasions.

However, he suggested that the right-hander should not merely rely on this approach, as it may not be the best option on seam friendly surfaces. Bangar also stated that opposition bowlers would look to bowl wider at him in an attempt to find an edge.

Sanjay Bangar said:

"But for me, he relies on driving the ball. Against quicker attacks on seaming pitches, you require one more game. You can't only rely on the front foot shots. If he only relies on that particular shot, the bowlers will continue to drag him wider and wider and hope they find the outside edge.”

He added:

"It will be worth it if Virat Kohli can give a thought to developing some sort of a response off the back foot as well. Otherwise, he just seems to be preoccupied with scoring runs off the front foot."

Shivani @meme_ki_diwani Chose the widest delivery to get out

Kohli saab 😭🤣😭 Chose the widest delivery to get outKohli saab 😭🤣😭 https://t.co/FfW2E15s8U

Bangar wants the prolific run-scorer to also work on his backfoot game. Notably, Kohli had practiced hard under Bangar in Mumbai before making his much-awaited return to Test cricket with the New Zealand series.

"Virat Kohli must be sitting at the hotel pretty frustrated" - Shaun Pollock

Ex-South Africa captain Shaun Pollock feels the Indian skipper will be dissatisfied with how he lost his wicket on Day 1 of the Boxing Day clash. While he looked stelled at the crease for his 35 runs, he was caught at first slip after he tried chasing a wide outswinger from Lungi Ngidi.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Pollock pointed out that the batter will be frustrated after failing to convert yet another promising start. The former South African cricketer added that the mode of dismissal will also frustrate Kohli.

Pollock said:

"Looking at his dismissal, he's got to be really, really disappointed. He looked in such good touch; he looked so motivated; his feet were moving nicely. and he was getting in really strong positions. To have chased that delivery on 35, almost when he was in set and looked like he was going to get a big score, I think he must be sitting at the hotel pretty frustrated at the fact that he got out in that fashion."

KL Rahul starred with the bat for the visitors on the opening day of the Test. The opener remained unbeaten on 122 and enthralled fans with his exemplary batsmanship. The likes of Mayank Agarwal and Ajinkya Rahane also came up with impressive performances on Day 1.

BCCI @BCCI



A brilliant ton from



Scorecard - #SAvIND Stumps on Day 1 of the 1st Test.A brilliant ton from @klrahul11 as #TeamIndia end the first day on 272/3.Scorecard - bcci.tv/events/48/indi… Stumps on Day 1 of the 1st Test.A brilliant ton from @klrahul11 as #TeamIndia end the first day on 272/3.Scorecard - bcci.tv/events/48/indi… #SAvIND https://t.co/WwXgVoZd9B

India managed to post 272 runs before stumps on Day 1. While they did lose three crucial wickets, they still have plenty of batting to come that can capitalize on their solid start.

Edited by Diptanil Roy