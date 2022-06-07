94 percent tickets for 1st India vs South Africa T20I in Delhi already sold

The first T20I between India and South Africa at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday (June 9) is set to witness a full house. According to the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA), 94 percent of the tickets for the game have already been sold.

International cricket is returning to Delhi for the first time since November 2019, when India took on Bangladesh in a T20I. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to do away with bio-bubble restrictions for the India-South Africa series, which is a relief for both players and fans.

Regarding the sale of tickets for the opening T20I, DDCA joint secretary Rajan Manchanda confirmed to PTI:

"94 per cent of the tickets have been sold. There are about 400-500 tickets left.”

According to reports, around 27,000 tickets were put up for sale for the match to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

“Senior citizens will have the option to use golf cart” - DDCA joint secretary on 1st India vs South Africa T20I

BCCI @BCCI



Excitement levels !



Take a look at the fixtures The @Paytm #INDvSA T20I series begins on 9th June.Excitement levelsTake a look at the fixtures The @Paytm #INDvSA T20I series begins on 9th June. 👌 👌Excitement levels 🆙! 👏 👏Take a look at the fixtures 🔽 https://t.co/0VZQfdnT84

Manchanda also told the news agency that DDCA is keen to improve the experience for fans at the stadium. On what steps they are taking for the same, he said:

“In its effort to improve fan experience, senior citizens will have the option to use golf cart to enter the stadium.”

Even though the T20I series will be played without bio-bubble restrictions in place, the DDCA has urged spectators to wear masks at all times (except eating and drinking). He stated:

"Our staff is being tested regularly. We request the fans to adhere to COVID protocols and wear masks at all times."

Team India’s wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant recently expressed relief at the fact that the players would not have to stay in a restricted environment during the home series against South Africa. Speaking on the SG Cricket Podcast, he said:

"Getting out of the bio-bubble is really very satisfying. And hopefully, there are no more bio-bubble things, so I'm enjoying the time out now we have gone through so much."

Admitting that bio-bubbles were affecting the mental state of players, the 24-year-old added:

"When you keep on playing throughout the year, especially with the kind of pressure it is important to relax your mind. If you can't refresh your mind, you won't be giving your hundred percent. We need to keep working on our mind and keep refreshing."

With regular captain Rohit Sharma being rested, Team India will be led by KL Rahul in the five-match series against South Africa. Senior players Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have also been given a break.

