"Batting has let India down one more time" - Aakash Chopra on visitors getting bowled out for less than 250 in the 3rd Test vs South Africa

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that the Indian batting failed to deliver once again in their first innings of the third and final Test against South Africa.

Team India were bowled out for 223 runs on a Newlands surface that did not have too many demons. They lost wickets at regular intervals after being comfortably placed at a score of 95/2 at one stage to cede the advantage to the Proteas.

While reviewing the first day's play in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was critical of the Indian batting performance. He said:

"We won the toss and batted first but India could not win the first day in Cape Town. Batting has let India down one more time. Of course, there was a captain's knock but the kitty was slightly empty for the others."

The former India opener termed the decision to bat first as a courageous but correct call. Aakash Chopra reasoned:

"Batting first was slightly a brave decision because the pitch has some moisture and the conditions were slightly overcast. But it was the right decision because we don't want to bat in the fourth innings."

The Indian team has tended to bat first even when the conditions are slightly in favor of the bowlers. They prefer not to chase a fourth-innings target under pressure on a deteriorating pitch.

"You lose the advantage of winning the toss if you don't even cross 250" - Aakash Chopra

Team India have crossed the 300-run mark only once in the series thus far

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Team India lost a flurry of wickets after the partnership between Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara was broken. He elaborated:

"You lose the advantage of winning the toss if you don't even cross 250. India again decided to go in with five batters, which means there was no place for Hanuma Vihari. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal gave a decent start, there was a partnership between Pujara and Kohli, but when wickets start falling, they keep falling."

The renowned commentator concluded by hinting that Team India should go for a change in personnel as the current batters are not performing. Aakash Chopra observed:

"You are scared when the score is 167/5 and Ashwin walks out to bat, it is absolutely fine if it is 267/5. If batters don't make runs, it's not going to really work. Till when will you keep darning, you might have to change the clothes itself."

India's batting coach said, "Ajinkya Rahane is trying his best, he is looking really good when he is batting in the nets and in the middle. He's played few useful innings in this series as well. We'll give one more opportunity than we think somebody who deserves". (To Press).

Team India have stuck to their policy of playing with five frontline bowlers even though most of their batters have been struggling for runs. They have also refrained from leaving out some of the underperforming seniors, which has compounded their problems.

