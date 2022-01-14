"We did cross the line" - Aakash Chopra criticizes the Indian team's behavior when Dean Elgar's lbw decision was reversed

Aakash Chopra believes Team India crossed the line while expressing their displeasure about Dean Elgar's lbw decision being reversed through the Decision Review System (DRS).

Elgar was struck on the pads slightly below the knee roll off a Ravichandran Ashwin delivery in South Africa's second innings of the ongoing Cape Town Test. The on-field umpire gave the South African skipper out. But the decision had to be reversed when the ball-tracking system showed that the ball was going above the stumps.

The likes of Virat Kohli, Ashwin and KL Rahul were not pleased with the reversal and were heard slamming the broadcaster, SuperSport.

Aakash Chopra expressed his disapproval of the Indian team's behavior post the decision getting reversed. He said the following in a video shared on his YouTube channel:

"The stump mic caught some talk. There was something said about SuperSport, it was also said that the whole country is playing against XI and it was even asked to focus on your own players. We did cross the line because the kids who watch the match hold on to what they see and listen."

While acknowledging that the reactions might have happened in the heat of the moment, the former India opener termed them unacceptable. Aakash Chopra observed:

"You enjoy when you hear talk like that but I personally felt that the words that were spoken, I can totally understand that they were in the heat of the moment, but it crossed the line, in my opinion."

#SAvIND Indian captain Virat Kohli yells into the stump microphone after an on-field decision was overturned by DRS: “Focus on your team while they shine the ball. Not just the opposition. Trying to catch people all the time.” Indian captain Virat Kohli yells into the stump microphone after an on-field decision was overturned by DRS: “Focus on your team while they shine the ball. Not just the opposition. Trying to catch people all the time.”#SAvIND https://t.co/rtqYsQcHVn

The Indian team's behavior post the decision getting reserved certainly showed them in a bad light. They could have probably registered a complaint with the match referee if they didn't agree with the DRS system, instead of expressing their displeasure on the field of play.

"Did we make any issue of Sachin Tendulkar's DRS decision against Saeed Ajmal?" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra highlighted that a similar review went in Sachin Tendulkar's favor

Aakash Chopra highlighted that such a hue and cry was not made against the DRS system when Sachin Tendulkar was saved similarly during the 2011 World Cup. He elaborated:

"My issue is that it was the 2011 World Cup, Sachin Tendulkar was there with Gautam Gambhir, Ian Gould was the umpire and Saeed Ajmal had the ball in his hand. The umpire gave it out. Ball tracking showed the ball missing the stumps. We all felt Sachin Tendulkar was out. Did we make an issue out of that? If a Pakistani had come to the stump mic and asked entire India not to play against them."

However, the renowned commentator did acknowledge that the Indian team seemed to be hard done by as multiple DRS decisions had gone against them. Aakash Chopra explained:

"I didn't understand at all how that ball was going over the stumps. You remember the Mayank Agarwal dismissal, we said it must be going over the stumps but it didn't go but this one went."

An lbw appeal against Mayank Agarwal was turned down by the on-field umpire in the first Test of the ongoing series. However, the decision had to be reserved when DRS showed the ball hitting the stumps, although it seemed otherwise to the naked eye.

