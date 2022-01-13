"In a moment like this people do say certain things" - India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey opens up on DRS controversy 

Team India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey has downplayed the DRS controversy that unfolded on the third day of the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town on Thursday.

He denied that Virat Kohli and co. are suspecting host broadcaster SuperSport of fudging the DRS in the controversial appeal against Proteas captain Dean Elgar. Mhamabrey said the remarks caught on the stump-mic weren't serious and just the players' emotions that came out in the heat of the moment.

Mhambrey told the press after the day's play:

"No, I don't think so. See, every individual out here is trying his best, and sometimes in a moment like this people do say certain things... It's a game. I think it's fair if we just move on and let's not take it further. It just happens. [When] everyone is trying their best, emotions do come into play sometimes but let's sit back and think how we are going to go about tomorrow."

In the most controversial moment of the series so far, Elgar was trapped in front of the stumps by Ravichandran Ashwin's full delivery in the final, highly intense, session of Day 3. Umpire Marais Erasmus gave it out and Elgar reviewed it.

The DRS suggested that the ball was missing the stumps by about an inch, seeing which Erasmus shook his head and called it 'impossible'.

The decision left Kohli fuming as he kicked the ground in frustration. Ashwin was heard saying - "You should find better ways to win SuperSport" - on the stump-mic. Kohli, meanwhile, was heard chirping - "Certainly conducting a fair game here DRS" - and vice-captain KL Rahul was heard telling - "Whole country playing against eleven guys".

Mhambrey left in on the match referee to decide on the controversy, saying that his team just want to "move on with the game". He said:

"We saw it, you saw it. I'll leave that to the match referee to have a look at it. There's nothing else that I can do or can comment on there. We've seen it all, just want to move on with the game now."

India eventually got Elgar out just before stumps as the left-hander got strangled down the leg-side by Jasprit Bumrah, heading back for a well-made 30 (96).

"I am happy to see that" - Paras Mhambrey on Virat Kohli's approach

Asked about the importance of Kohli's outspoken approach on the field, Mhambrey said he's 'happy' to see that because the skipper's energy rubs off onto all the players who get involved in the match.

Mhambrey said:

"He's quite lively, that's the way he likes to play his cricket and that rubs onto the others. And that's what you want from a captain, right? You want the energy, you want everyone out there getting involved. I am happy to see that really."

South Africa went to stumps at 101-2, 111 runs adrift of the target. Although the pitch has something to keep the bowlers interested throughout, the visitors will need to put in one of their best performances to take the remaining eight wickets and win the match and series.

