"We are getting stuck in our own web" - Aakash Chopra on the Indian batters getting throttled by the South African spinners

Aakash Chopra has picked the Indian batters' timid approach against the South African spinners as one of the reasons they came up short in the ODI series between the two sides.

KL Rahul-led India were whitewashed by the Proteas in the three-match ODI series. The Indian batting was particularly found wanting against the hosts' spinners, who were both penetrative and economical.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that Team India were given a taste of their own medicine. He explained:

"Where is the intent? There is no intent at all against spin. They throttled us. We were the spinners, we used to do that to the others with spin. How will it work out if we are not able to play spin well? We are getting stuck in our own web."

While acknowledging that there was some assistance for the spinners, the former India cricketer was critical of the visiting batters' inability to even rotate strike. Aakash Chopra observed:

"This is bizarre because there was turn but we were not able to hit Keshav Maharaj, we were not even able to find singles. We don't even score 50 runs in 60 balls, we make 30-40 runs in front of him."

Keshav Maharaj conceded an average of just 4.58 runs per over in the three ODIs. He also took three wickets, including the prized scalp of Virat Kohli in both the second and third ODIs.

"There is lack of intent" - Aakash Chopra on Team India's batting against spin

Tabraiz Shamsi snared four wickets in the two matches he played

Aakash Chopra highlighted that the Indian batters were no better against Tabraiz Shamsi or even the part-time spin of Aiden Markram. He said:

"We even play Markram defensively. Tabraiz Shamsi comes - we hit him for two or three overs and we again get stuck against him later, not once but repeatedly. It just tells you one thing, that there is lack of intent."

JC @jc_writes_ Hate how a part timer like Markram is bowling to the efficiency of a regular spinner. Can't afford to do that! Hate how a part timer like Markram is bowling to the efficiency of a regular spinner. Can't afford to do that!

The reputed commentator added that Team India are playing a brand of white-ball cricket that is no longer in vogue. Chopra elaborated:

"Our style of playing white-ball cricket looks a little obsolete, the way we are playing - that's not okay with me. When one, two and three score runs, you will win the match and will get some false confidence but everything is not alright."

Also Read Article Continues below

Aakash Chopra concluded by highlighting that the matches were played on pitches that were a touch subcontinental but the Indian batters were timider than their South African counterparts.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Were the Indian batters too conservative against the South African spinners? Yes No 10 votes so far