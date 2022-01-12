"These 79 runs are more valuable than a lot of centuries" - Aakash Chopra lauds Virat Kohli's knock in the 3rd India vs South Africa Test

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that Virat Kohli's 79-run knock on Day 1 of the third Test against South Africa was more precious than many of his centuries.

Kohli played a resolute knock in India's first innings and resisted the South African attack for 201 deliveries. Despite his efforts, Team India were bowled out for 223 runs to give the early advantage to the hosts in the series-deciding encounter.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was effusive in his praise for Kohli. He said:

"We saw the patience, discipline, determination, dedication and that it is mind over matter. Whatever you want to see in a batter in Test cricket, you got to see that. A century has not been missed by 21 runs but he has scored 79 runs. These 79 runs are more valuable than a lot of centuries."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Kohli's praise should be written in golden letters. Chopra elaborated:

"The lone ranger Virat Kohli was left alone as the entire team got out from the other end. You should write poetry in his praise, the sort of batting we saw. We see the beautiful shots from Kohli, we see the domination and the passion. Here, we saw the passion but not the domination."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Kagiso Rabada said, "Virat Kohli was very patient at leaving the ball. He batted extremely well, well done to him". (To Press). Kagiso Rabada said, "Virat Kohli was very patient at leaving the ball. He batted extremely well, well done to him". (To Press).

The South African bowlers persisted with a line outside the off-stump at the start of Kohli's innings and played with his patience. However, the Indian skipper did not fall into their trap and refrained from playing those deliveries.

"If a partner had remained, Virat Kohli might have scored a few more runs" - Aakash Chopra

Virat Kohli was left to shepherd the lower-order batters towards the end of his innings

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Kohli might have breached the three-figure mark if he had adequate support from the other end. He observed:

"He did play the drives but played them only after forcing the bowlers to bowl straight, else he will keep on leaving the deliveries. If a partner had remained, he might have scored a few more runs and probably the wait for the century would have ended."

The 44-year-old also termed the knock as one of the finest he has seen. Chopra explained:

"Whoever saw this knock, will remember it for a long time. It was a knock of absorbing pressure, Kohli was exactly like a sponge. One of the finest knocks you would have seen."

Chopra concluded by saying that Kohli's knock was a fitting birthday tribute to Rahul Dravid. He highlighted that the skipper demonstrated all the qualities of the current India head coach during his knock.

