"There is one problem, that is about Rishabh Pant" - Aakash Chopra on the concern for Team India ahead of 5th T20I vs South Africa

Aakash Chopra has picked Rishabh Pant's underwhelming performances as the biggest concern for Team India heading into the final T20I against South Africa.

Pant has managed just 57 runs at a mediocre average of 14.25 and an equally poor strike rate of 105.55 in the four games thus far. The stand-in Indian skipper will be hoping to make a telling contribution in the series decider to be played in Bengaluru on Sunday, June 19.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra picked the lack of runs from Pant's willow as the main problem for Team India heading into Sunday's game. He elaborated:

"There is one problem, that is about Rishabh Pant. What about Pant's form because the Indian team has plenty of wicketkeeping options now. Ishan Kishan is doing well up the order although he might also not have a place in the XI when Rahul comes back."

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that Team India have a plethora of wicketkeeper-batter options at the moment. Chopra explained:

"Rahul himself is a keeper, he gives you a lot of versatility. The gun form Dinesh Karthik is in, he is also a keeper, but he is playing as a batter. Rishabh Pant, who is the captain of the team at the moment, he is the keeper, so you have got four choices."

Pant will certainly be under the scanner in the final T20I against South Africa. While the swashbuckling cricketer gives Team India a much-needed left-handed option in the middle order, he will have to be more consistent to seal a place in the T20 World Cup squad.

"He is not able to give an answer to the game plan against him" - Aakash Chopra on Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant has been found wanting against deliveries wide outside the off-stump [P/C: BCCI]

Chopra was particularly peeved about Pant getting dismissed repeatedly in almost identical fashions. He observed:

"India's best batters being seen in T20s at the moment are all keepers. It's an interesting position to be in. More than Rishabh Pant's form, he is not able to give an answer to the game plan against him, that's the big question because they are continuously bowling outside off stump and he is getting stuck."

The 44-year-old concluded by warning Pant about the fickle nature of Indian cricket. Chopra elaborated:

"He is the captain of the team at the moment but who knows, Indian cricket changes every week. A Friday-released picture is removed from the cinema hall next week if it doesn't do well, this is Indian cricket boss. Rishabh Pant will have to get back on the saddle because he will not play in Ireland after this, he needs the form."

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan Love Rishabh pant as a cricketer but his t20 international numbers need to get better… Love Rishabh pant as a cricketer but his t20 international numbers need to get better…

Chopra also named Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shreyas Iyer as two other batters who need to make sizeable contributions.

While observing that the former is likely to get more opportunities in Ireland, the former Indian batter pointed out that it might be the last chance for Shreyas, considering that he is not part of the Indian team for the Ireland series.

