"There is a slight concern about Yuzi Chahal" - Aakash Chopra on Indian spinners' ineffectiveness in the 2nd T20I vs South Africa

Aakash Chopra feels Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel's ineffectiveness with the ball was a major reason for Team India's defeat in the second T20I against South Africa.

Temba Bavuma's side were reduced to a score of 29/3 in pursuit of a 149-run target in Sunday's game. However, Heinrich Klaasen played a belligerent 81-run knock and was particularly aggressive against the spinners as the visitors won the match by four wickets with 10 deliveries to spare.

While reflecting on India's defense of the 149-run target in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra said the following about Chahal's bowling:

"A major reason for the loss was spin being absolutely ineffective. When dew doesn't come, you say Yuzi Chahal will bowl better, he gave 49 runs in four overs. There is a slight concern about Yuzi Chahal, he has taken two or three wickets only in the last six matches although the Purple Cap was on his head and he has been expensive."

The former Indian batter added that Axar Patel is also falling behind in the race with Ravindra Jadeja for a spot in India's T20 World Cup squad. Chopra elaborated:

"Axar Patel gave 17-19 runs in one over. If you concede 60-odd runs in five overs of spin, it is game, set and match. Time is running out for Axar Patel as well because only one out of Jaddu (Jadeja) or Axar will go. So Axar is falling behind here."

Chahal did dismiss Bavuma, but was taken for 49 runs in his four overs. Axar conceded 19 runs in the only over he bowled and has been found slightly wanting in both games thus far.

"He broke the back of the opposition team" - Aakash Chopra lauds Bhuvneshwar Kumar's spell

On the flip side, Chopra was all praise for Bhuvneshwar Kumar, saying:

"Bhuvneshwar Kumar first dismissed Reeza Hendricks in the first over, then Dwaine Pretorius in the second and after that, Rassie van der Dussen in the third over. He broke the back of the opposition team in the powerplay. One question was how the run chase happened when South Africa was 29/3."

However, the renowned commentator questioned whether the swing bowler would be as effective in unfavorable conditions. Chopra observed:

"The second question is whether Bhuvneshwar Kumar is still your premier T20 bowler. I think conditions apply. This is a phenomenal performance, it is very difficult to take four wickets. But I said conditions apply because he is unplayable when conditions are favorable for him."

Bhuvneshwar returned exceptional figures of 4/13 in his four overs. He gave Team India the early ascendancy during the Proteas' run chase but the rest of the bowlers, especially the spinners, failed to deliver the goods.

