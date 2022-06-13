"I think it's a mistake" - Aakash Chopra questions Dinesh Karthik's batting position in 2nd India vs South Africa T20I

Aakash Chopra has questioned Team India's decision to bat Axar Patel ahead of Dinesh Karthik in the second T20I against South Africa.

The Indian team management opted to hold back Karthik and instead sent Axar into bat when Hardik Pandya was dismissed in the 13th over of their innings. However, the veteran wicketkeeper-batter had to go to the middle in the very next over when Shreyas Iyer was caught behind.

While reflecting on the latter half of the Indian innings in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra was critical of Karthik's batting position, saying:

"The question is why did they send Axar before Dinesh? It is not very often that you get the chance to play more balls and if you don't go in such a case or you are not sent, I think it's a mistake."

The former Indian opener added that the designated finisher should not be held back just because a few extra overs are left. Chopra observed:

"Dinesh Karthik, I love him as a finisher, once again he has finished strongly, but if more overs are left, will he not come to bat. If you are sending Axar ahead of him, you are doing wrong in my opinion."

Karthik scored an unbeaten 30 off 21 balls, a knock studded with two fours and as many sixes. The 37-year-old struggled slightly at the start of his innings and hit all his boundaries in four of the last five deliveries he faced.

"Was he hasty?" - Aakash Chopra on Rishabh Pant's dismissal

Rishabh Pant perished while playing a big shot

Chopra questioned whether Rishabh Pant's impetuosity led to his dismissal, elaborating:

"Rishabh Pant tried too early to hit a six against spin and got out to Keshav Maharaj. His numbers between the first and second innings are very different. There was an attempt to play a big shot here but was he hasty, did he make a mistake?"

ICC @ICC



He claims the big wicket of India captain Rishabh Pant!



#INDvSA | bit.ly/INDvSA-T20I2 Keshav Maharaj comes into the attack and makes an immediate impactHe claims the big wicket of India captain Rishabh Pant! Keshav Maharaj comes into the attack and makes an immediate impact 💥He claims the big wicket of India captain Rishabh Pant!#INDvSA | bit.ly/INDvSA-T20I2 https://t.co/HqovfYLp2Z

The reputed commentator highlighted that Hardik's inability to read the length contributed to his dismissal. Chopra said:

"Hardik Pandya was chancy, the 10-12 balls he played. We said the ball stayed low but the ball did not stay that low. He was playing a full delivery on the back foot and it hit his stumps."

Pant and Hardik managed just five and nine runs, respectively, in Sunday's game. Team India were restricted to a score of 148/6 in their allotted 20 overs and eventually lost the match by four wickets.

