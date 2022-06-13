"Ruturaj Gaikwad's failure is going to be a problem" - Aakash Chopra on the opener's cheap dismissal in the 2nd India vs South Africa T20I

Aakash Chopra feels Ruturaj Gaikwad failing to play a substantial knock again in the second T20I against South Africa has set him back in the race for an opener's spot in full-strength Team India.

Gaikwad scored just one run in the four deliveries he faced in Sunday's (June 12) game against the Proteas. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener was dismissed for 23 runs in the first match as well and did not look too comfortable in the middle.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra reflected on the initial part of the Indian innings. He said the following about Gaikwad:

"The start was not good. If you lose your first wicket in the first over itself, there are problems. Ruturaj Gaikwad's failure is going to be a problem although it is a young international career and we should not be harsh on him."

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that the Pune-born cricketer is falling behind Ishan Kishan in the race for the third opener's spot. Chopra explained:

"He didn't play a very good knock in the last match nor did he play it here. Time is running out for Ruturaj. As soon as KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli become available, there will be a place for only one out of Ruturaj and Ishan, and Ishan Kishan has again run ahead in that race."

With Team India looking to play an aggressive brand of cricket in the shortest format of the game, Kishan's all-out attacking game is likely to place him higher than Gaikwad in the pecking order of openers.

"Shreyas Iyer is a very interesting conversation" - Aakash Chopra

Shreyas Iyer top-scored for Team India in the second T20I [P/C: BCCI]

While lauding Kishan for playing a belligerent knock, Chopra raised a question regarding Shreyas Iyer's game. He elaborated:

"Shreyas and Ishan Kishan are doing decently well. Ishan Kishan was looking solid as gold. He got out to a sharp bouncer. Shreyas Iyer is a very interesting conversation. He plays against spin in such a way that he will not allow them to pitch the ball at all, deals in sixes, but fast bowlers keep him slightly quiet."

The 44-year-old added that the Indian think-tank will be in a huge dilemma regarding the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper's place in the national team. Chopra observed:

"This template was there in the first match, here as well and the entire IPL also. He comes across as a very integral member of this batting unit but if the numbers remain very ordinary against fast bowlers, it's going to be a huge question for the Indian selectors and team management even though Shreyas is scoring runs."

Cricketjeevi @wildcardgyan Shreyas Iyer innings today:



vs pace - 19 off 25 balls and got out to Pretorius

vs spin - 21 off 10 balls



P.S. The next WT20 is in Australia. Shreyas Iyer innings today: vs pace - 19 off 25 balls and got out to Pretorius vs spin - 21 off 10 balls P.S. The next WT20 is in Australia.

Shreyas scored 40 runs off 35 deliveries in Sunday's game. He was conservative against the pacers and took the attack to the spinners, with both his sixes and one of his two fours coming against Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj.

