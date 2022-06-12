"Hardik and Ishan Kishan will together score more than 75 runs" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for 2nd India vs South Africa T20I

Aakash Chopra expects substantial contributions from Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan's willows in the second T20I between Team India and South Africa.

The second game of the five-match T20I series will be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday, June 12. Ishan (76* off 48) and Hardik (31* off 12) were a couple of star performers for the Men In Blue in the first T20I in Delhi.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra predicted Hardik and Ishan to be among the runs, saying:

"My first prediction is that Hardik (Pandya) and Ishan Kishan will together score more than 75 runs. A lot of runs are scored on this ground. This is an extremely dangerous ground. The first-innings winning score is 195, if you get to bat first, you will have to go beyond 200."

The former Indian batter feels Quinton de Kock and David Miller will shine for the visitors with the bat. He predicted:

"Quinton de Kock and Miller will together score more than 75 runs. Quinton de Kock did not fire in the first match, he will fire here."

De Kock scored 22 runs off 18 balls in the first T20I before holing out to Ishan at deep square leg off Axar Patel's bowling. Miller, on the other hand, smashed a match-winning unbeaten 64 off just 31 balls.

"10 or more sixes will be struck here" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra reckons plenty of maximums will be struck in the second T20I. He reasoned:

"10 or more sixes will be struck here. The ball was still going up and down or left-right on the Delhi pitch, nothing will happen here. I feel it will be an extremely flat pitch, there will be a lot of hitting. One or two balls will be sent from Cuttack to Bhubaneshwar."

The reputed commentator concluded by predicting that India will level the series by winning the second T20I. He said:

"My last prediction is that India will win this match. The series will stand at 1-1, that's what I feel.

Team India head into Sunday's game after a reversal in the first T20I in Delhi. They will hope to bounce back with a win at Cuttack, as a 2-0 deficit in the five-match series will leave them with a mountain to climb.

