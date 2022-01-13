“Cannot change your views on senior players after every Test” - Ashish Nehra on Pujara, Rahane dismissals

Former India left-arm seamer Ashish Nehra has opined that it would be unfair to judge Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane on the manner of their dismissals on Day 3 of the Cape Town Test. According to Nehra, both received excellent deliveries on Thursday, which would have got most good batters out.

Pujara (9) was dismissed in the second delivery of the day, caught brilliantly by Keegan Petersen at leg slip off Marco Jansen. The India No.3 got himself into an awkward tangle against a short ball on leg-stump, and was strangled. Rahane (1), meanwhile, was caught at slip off Kagiso Rabada by one that bounced sharply.

Following the dismissals of the middle-order duo, social media was abuzz again, demanding the sacking of the under-performing players. Sharing his views on the much-debated topic, Nehra said on Cricbuzz Chatter:

“The way Pujara and Rahane got out today, anybody could have got out in that manner, even Virat Kohli. So I wouldn’t look too much into today’s dismissals. You cannot change your views on senior players after every Test.”

Nehra also pointed out that India have played Test matches on rather challenging batting surfaces in the last few years, elaborating:

“Rahane has scored a good half-century (in this series). I agree he should have scored more consistently. But the pitches India have played on in the last two years have been rather tough, and conditions in South Africa are not easy either for batters.”

Venkata Krishna B @venkatatweets It will be harsh on Shreyas and Gill if India continue to keep their faith in Pujara and Rahane for the Sri Lanka series. If the rope is still long, time to take a knife and cut it. Time to rebuild. It will be harsh on Shreyas and Gill if India continue to keep their faith in Pujara and Rahane for the Sri Lanka series. If the rope is still long, time to take a knife and cut it. Time to rebuild.

Rahane and Pujara ended their batting stints in the ongoing South Africa series with similar numbers. Rahane registered 136 runs at an average of 22.67, while the latter scored 124 runs at an average of 20.67.

“Do India have ready-made replacements?” - Ashish Nehra on Pujara-Rahane conundrum

Continuing about the experienced duo, Nehra opined that India first need to find replacements for the experienced duo.

He pointed out that the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Hanuma Vihari will also need to be given extended runs, as there is no guarantee of them succeeding instantly. The former player concluded by saying:

“It is not an easy puzzle for the team management to solve. Pujara has played some stellar knocks, Rahane made that hundred at the MCG. So they deserve that extra chances. Also, do India have ready-made replacements? No."

"India will need to plan and create back-ups slowly. If Shreyas Iyer and Hanuma Vihari come in, they will also need to be given a long run. The management has to be prepared for it.”

Michael Appleton @michelappleton



Pujara

0, 16, 3, 53, 43, 9 - 124 runs at 20.6



Rahane

48, 20, 0, 58, 9, 1 - 136 runs at 22.6



Will that be enough to save one or both of them, given the pitches & pace attack made a devilishly hard batting assignment?



And will it make a difference if win? This seriesPujara0, 16, 3, 53, 43, 9 - 124 runs at 20.6Rahane48, 20, 0, 58, 9, 1 - 136 runs at 22.6Will that be enough to save one or both of them, given the pitches & pace attack madea devilishly hard batting assignment?And will it make a difference ifwin? This seriesPujara0, 16, 3, 53, 43, 9 - 124 runs at 20.6Rahane48, 20, 0, 58, 9, 1 - 136 runs at 22.6Will that be enough to save one or both of them, given the pitches & pace attack made 🇿🇦 a devilishly hard batting assignment? And will it make a difference if 🇮🇳 win?

Following the loss of early wickets, Rishabh Pant hit a fluent fifty to lead India’s fightback. He and Kohli took India to lunch without any further damage on Day 3 in Cape Town.

Also Read Article Continues below

The visitors lost Kohli for 29 and Ashwin (7) in the second session. Pant (77*) is still at the crease, with the visitors leading by 178 runs with four wickets in hand.

Edited by Bhargav