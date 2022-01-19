Bavuma, Van der Dussen slam hundreds as South Africa post 296/4 in 1st ODI vs India

South African skipper Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen slammed hundreds as the hosts recovered from 68 for 3 to post 296 for 4 in the 1st ODI against India in Paarl.

Batting first after winning the toss, the Proteas lost Janneman Malan (6), Quinton de Kock (27) and Aiden Markram (4) as India gained the upper hand. However, Bavuma and Van der Dussen featured in a mammoth fourth-wicket stand of 204 to lift the hosts. The Bavuma-Van der Dussen stand is now the second-highest for the Proteas against India in ODIs after 235 by Gary Kirsten and Herschelle Gibbs (Kochi, 2000).

Captain Bavuma contributed a sedate 110 off 143 balls, anchoring the innings during his knock which featured eight fours. Van der Dussen was the more aggressive of the duo, smashing 129* off 96 balls. The 32-year-old struck nine fours and four sixes in his blazing innings.

While Bavuma was content rotating the strike, Van der Dussen clobbered Shardul Thakur (0/72) for six just before the halfway stage of the innings. The duo eased to a century stand, which came up in the 34th over. The South African captain was the first to get to a century, with a single off Thakur in the 45th over.

Van der Dussen reached three figures by flicking Bhuvneshwar Kumar (0/64) to fine leg for the single at the start of the 48th over. He celebrated by clubbing the penultimate ball of the over, which was a full toss, for a maximum over square leg.

The partnership was broken by Jasprit Bumrah (2/48) in the 49th over when Bavuma holed out to long-on. Van der Dussen finished the innings on a high, whacking Thakur for a six and a four as 17 came off the last over.

India strike early before Bavuma-Van der Dussen fight back for South Africa

Bumrah struck early for India, having Malan (6) caught behind with one that moved away. De Kock was dropped at backward point by Shreyas Iyer off Ravichandran Ashwin’s (1/53) bowling when he was on 20. However, the let-off did not prove costly for the visitors as the left-hander was cleaned up by a quicker one from the offie for 27.

Markram (4) then gifted his wicket to India, attempting a non-existent single. Markram punched Ashwin to mid-off and set off, only for debutant Venkatesh Iyer to score a direct hit and send the batter on his way.

At 68 for 3 in the 18th over, South Africa were in trouble. However, Bavuma and Van der Dussen gave India no further joy.

