“Bengaluru behaving like the English weather” - Fans pour out frustration on Twitter as rain interrupts 5th India vs South Africa T20I 

Indian cricket fans took to Twitter to express their frustration after rain played spoilsport in the fifth T20I between India and South Africa at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday (June 19).

The five-match series was nicely poised at 2-2, with South Africa winning the first two games and India fighting back to clinch the third and fourth T20Is. The weather forecast for the deciding match was rather grim.

The fears came true when the start of the final T20I was delayed due to rain. The match eventually began 50 minutes after the scheduled start time, with the game being reduced to 19 overs per side. South Africa asked India to bat after winning their fifth consecutive toss. However, play was halted after only 3.3 overs.

Venting out their ire on social media, some fans even questioned the BCCI’s decision to go ahead with the final T20I in Bengaluru despite being aware of the weather forecast. Here are some Twitter reactions from fans on the Bengaluru weather:

Ashwani Mulsoo @ashwanimulsoo #AskStar Why BCCI/ICC can't shift the match from raining cities to some other cities in advance knowing it will just spoil the game.. Bengaluru has unpredictable weather/rains at this time, why to keep International match at this venue?? @StarSportsIndia

PREETHIK 🏏 @PreethikCric Fans: It will be an exciting game today



PREETHIK 🏏 @PreethikCric Fans: It will be an exciting game today

Bengaluru weather after every 5 minutes : https://t.co/TpHx0LVtjl

Ayushmaan Shrivastava @Ayushmaan028

Ayushmaan Shrivastava @Ayushmaan028

Who decides the venue ? Bizarre decision. Out of all the cricket stadiums 🏟 in India they had to go with M. chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. Why? When you know about Bengaluru's weather.. that too in the rainy season🙄 Why do you wanna take a chance @BCCI

Rajini Rao @Rajini_rao63

Somehow, I think these breaks result in a lapse in concentration for batsmen.

Rajini Rao @Rajini_rao63

Somehow, I think these breaks result in a lapse in concentration for batsmen.

Who chose Bengaluru as venue during the mid monsoon season? #Bengaluru behaving like the English weather with intermittent spells of #Rain #INDvSA

EVK Weather Forecast @Evkwf_18 Currently it's pouring heavily in



EVK Weather Forecast @Evkwf_18 Currently it's pouring heavily in #Bengaluru city and even 1-2 spells possible later this current one. So, it would be long delay for cleaning process. Hope we get atleast few overs in this decider match ☔ 🏏 #INDvSA #bengalururains

Ashil Gupta @AshilGupta Wasn't weather considered while keeping finals at Bengaluru ? Ahmedabad/Mohali/Kolkata were the options. #asktheexpert

Jisu Pradhan @PradhanElvin #AskStar

Jisu Pradhan @PradhanElvin #AskStar

Irfan, leave about the today match, how's the great weather now in Bengaluru ? please have a cup of tea 😂

Lungi Ngidi dismisses Indian openers cheaply in Bengaluru

In the 3.3 overs that were possible before the rain came in, South Africa reduced India to 28 for two. Proteas pacer Lungi Ngidi dismissed both Indian openers cheaply.

Ishan Kishan (15 off seven balls) was bowled by a slower off-cutter as the left-hander went through his shot too early. Ruturaj Gaikwad (10 off 12 deliveries) was foxed by another slower ball and chipped a simple catch to mid-on.

India vs South Africa 5th T20I playing XIs

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj (c), Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

