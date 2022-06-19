“Bengaluru behaving like the English weather” - Fans pour out frustration on Twitter as rain interrupts 5th India vs South Africa T20I 

Indian cricket fans took to Twitter to express their frustration after rain played spoilsport in the fifth T20I between India and South Africa at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday (June 19).
The five-match series was nicely poised at 2-2, with South Africa winning the first two games and India fighting back to clinch the third and fourth T20Is. The weather forecast for the deciding match was rather grim.
The fears came true when the start of the final T20I was delayed due to rain. The match eventually began 50 minutes after the scheduled start time, with the game being reduced to 19 overs per side. South Africa asked India to bat after winning their fifth consecutive toss. However, play was halted after only 3.3 overs.
Venting out their ire on social media, some fans even questioned the BCCI’s decision to go ahead with the final T20I in Bengaluru despite being aware of the weather forecast. Here are some Twitter reactions from fans on the Bengaluru weather:
Lungi Ngidi dismisses Indian openers cheaply in Bengaluru
In the 3.3 overs that were possible before the rain came in, South Africa reduced India to 28 for two. Proteas pacer Lungi Ngidi dismissed both Indian openers cheaply.
Ishan Kishan (15 off seven balls) was bowled by a slower off-cutter as the left-hander went through his shot too early. Ruturaj Gaikwad (10 off 12 deliveries) was foxed by another slower ball and chipped a simple catch to mid-on.
India vs South Africa 5th T20I playing XIs
India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj (c), Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje