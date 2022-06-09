"Bruh, do you think DK is a bowler?"- Shocked fans slam Hardik Pandya for denying Dinesh Karthik strike in 1st IND vs SA 2022 T20I

Hardik Pandya played a brilliant cameo of 31*(12) on his India comeback against the Proteas in the first T20I on Thursday, June 9. The 28-year-old showed exactly what he is capable of when he is in his prime and helped the Men in Blue cross the 200-run mark.

What left many in disbelief, however, was when he denied the strike for the last ball to Dinesh Karthik, another player who was making his national team comeback. Hardik Pandya dug out a full delivery to deep mid-wicket on the second-last ball of the Indian innings, but refrained from running the single.

Keeping the strike for the last ball, Pandya only managed to score two runs as India ended on 211/4. Dinesh Karthik too looked a bit stunned when he was sent back as he remained stranded on 1*(2).

Although the 28-year-old played a fine cameo, him denying Karthik a strike for the last ball left a sour taste in many fans' mouths. They took to Twitter to slam the all-rounder as Karthik had just won the 'Super Striker of the Season' award in IPL 2022 and was more than capable of finishing with a flourish.

Here are some of the reactions:

Rudransh Khurana @rudraaaansh Denying strike to DK? Conceding a dot? No matter your form, no matter the score, not good Hardik. Even AB de Villiers at 98 would take that single. #INDvsSA Denying strike to DK? Conceding a dot? No matter your form, no matter the score, not good Hardik. Even AB de Villiers at 98 would take that single. #INDvsSA

Kaygee18 @Kaygee1803 In 2019 , Karthik denied single to Krunal



In 2022 , Hardik denied single to Karthik In 2019 , Karthik denied single to Krunal In 2022 , Hardik denied single to Karthik https://t.co/8fUQ22QelB

Kaygee18 @Kaygee1803 This is exactly the reason I don't like Hardik any more ! This is exactly the reason I don't like Hardik any more !

Karan @karannpatelll IPL jeetne ke baad Hardik ahankaari ban gaya hai IPL jeetne ke baad Hardik ahankaari ban gaya hai

Prithvi @Puneite_ Super striker of the season ka yeh apmaan ... Super striker of the season ka yeh apmaan ...

Sritama (Ross Taylor’s version) @cricketpun_duh HARDIK PANDYA DENIES A SINGLE TO DINESH KARTHIK WTAF HARDIK PANDYA DENIES A SINGLE TO DINESH KARTHIK WTAF

Grizzy 🌠 @BeechBeechMein

#INDvsSA Disrespect to DK by Hardik Pandya Disrespect to DK by Hardik Pandya#INDvsSA

arfan @Im__Arfan Hardik was pissed at the reception dk got which hardik never got even after the IPL title so denied him a single & didn't let him face the last delivery Hardik was pissed at the reception dk got which hardik never got even after the IPL title so denied him a single & didn't let him face the last delivery

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Manya @CSKian716 "DK DK" chants even before he has walked in. This year's IPL has really been game-changing for him. "DK DK" chants even before he has walked in. This year's IPL has really been game-changing for him. And as Hardik denies the single on the second last ball, he's met with boos from the Kotla crowd. twitter.com/CSKian716/stat… And as Hardik denies the single on the second last ball, he's met with boos from the Kotla crowd. twitter.com/CSKian716/stat…

Dweplea @dweplea Hardik taking revenge for his brother, no strike for you DK Hardik taking revenge for his brother, no strike for you DK

Shubh Aggarwal @shubh_chintak #INDvSA Once Dinesh Karthik denied the strike to Krunal Pandya. Tonight, Hardik Pandya has denied the strike to Dinesh Karthik Once Dinesh Karthik denied the strike to Krunal Pandya. Tonight, Hardik Pandya has denied the strike to Dinesh Karthik 😂 #INDvSA

Johns. @CricCrazyJ0hns



Lol hitting on flat decks of 55m shorter long on boundary and consider himself oversmart, dream for him to finish game like DineshKarthik did in Nidhas trophy.



#INDvsSA Bad attitude by Hardik pandya for not giving strike to Dinesh karthik, doesn't know how to respect senior.Lol hitting on flat decks of 55m shorter long on boundary and consider himself oversmart, dream for him to finish game like DineshKarthik did in Nidhas trophy. Bad attitude by Hardik pandya for not giving strike to Dinesh karthik, doesn't know how to respect senior.Lol hitting on flat decks of 55m shorter long on boundary and consider himself oversmart, dream for him to finish game like DineshKarthik did in Nidhas trophy.#INDvsSA

Gaurav Sethi @BoredCricket Now that is some attitude, refusing DK a single on the penultimate ball.



Well, that's Hardik Pandya for you. Now that is some attitude, refusing DK a single on the penultimate ball.Well, that's Hardik Pandya for you.

Balasubramaniyan @balasabari2015 @WasimJaffer14 Just arrogant by Hardik to turn down the single with DK on the other end. @WasimJaffer14 Just arrogant by Hardik to turn down the single with DK on the other end.

尺ムGE父HItMaN @Anvithh27 Hardik has denied a single…bruh do you think dk is a bowler? Hardik has denied a single…bruh do you think dk is a bowler?

iValue_Investor @ivalue_investor Hardik Pandya is a good hitter, I get it. But denying single to DK at the other end is just ridiculous..hardik you might be in top form but that's way too much arrogance and cockiness. Hardik Pandya is a good hitter, I get it. But denying single to DK at the other end is just ridiculous..hardik you might be in top form but that's way too much arrogance and cockiness.

El Chopernos @El_Chopernos Hardik not swiping right on DK is the highlight of the innings for me Hardik not swiping right on DK is the highlight of the innings for me

Mahesh Bhat @maheshbhat2301 Did I just see hardik denying DK strike???? That too off the last ball of the match... oh comeon .. arrogance.. that's arrogance.. I am sure DK is more than capable to face last ball than hardik. Stupid arrogance from Pandya ... #INDvSA Did I just see hardik denying DK strike???? That too off the last ball of the match... oh comeon .. arrogance.. that's arrogance.. I am sure DK is more than capable to face last ball than hardik. Stupid arrogance from Pandya ... #INDvSA

Kartik🤏🏻🕶️🥹 @zomatochad



#INDvsSA Did Hardik Pandya just deny a single to get DK on strike? Are you kidding me? Did Hardik Pandya just deny a single to get DK on strike? Are you kidding me?#INDvsSA

Jio Biden @JioBiden Hardik Pandya denying strike to DK and scoring 2 runs off the last ball. Nonsense. Hardik Pandya denying strike to DK and scoring 2 runs off the last ball. Nonsense.

Vipul Ghatol 🇮🇳 @Vipul_Espeaks

#INDvsSA Ridiculous of Hardik Pandya to not take a single of the penultimate ball of the innings, the batsman at the other end was not No. 10 or No. 11, he was DK. Ridiculous of Hardik Pandya to not take a single of the penultimate ball of the innings, the batsman at the other end was not No. 10 or No. 11, he was DK.#INDvsSA

Nikhil Balyan @nikhilbalyan61 #dineshkarthik #hardik Dont like this at all from hardik🤷🏻‍♂️, not taken a single on second last ball, is DK a number 10/11? Dk has got highest strike rate in the recent ipl and hardik thinks that he is too big a player than dk🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️, wrong attitude to be playing with #INDvsSA Dont like this at all from hardik🤷🏻‍♂️, not taken a single on second last ball, is DK a number 10/11? Dk has got highest strike rate in the recent ipl and hardik thinks that he is too big a player than dk🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️, wrong attitude to be playing with #INDvsSA #dineshkarthik #hardik

Maddy @EvilRashford



#bcci #INDvsSA #INDvSA #SAvsIND #TeamIndia



was literally like - Hardik Pandya denying Dinesh Karthik the strike on the last ball as if DK is a tailender.... #DK was literally like - Hardik Pandya denying Dinesh Karthik the strike on the last ball as if DK is a tailender.... 😭😭😭😭#bcci #INDvsSA #INDvSA #SAvsIND #TeamIndia #DK was literally like - https://t.co/z18qYRwV67

Ayodhya karthik @ayodhyakarthik

#INDvsSA #hardikpandya #dineshkarthik The whole innings from Hardik pandya got ruined by refusing the single and not giving strike to DK The whole innings from Hardik pandya got ruined by refusing the single and not giving strike to DK#INDvsSA #hardikpandya #dineshkarthik

Hitman 🚷 @Hitman_views



Hardik Denied a single on second last ball and disrespect DK.



#INDvsSA Everyone loves Dinesh Karthik except Hardik Pandya.Hardik Denied a single on second last ball and disrespect DK. Everyone loves Dinesh Karthik except Hardik Pandya.Hardik Denied a single on second last ball and disrespect DK.#INDvsSA https://t.co/irUU5vgB9I

idlebrain jeevi @idlebrainjeevi



Ego!



#INDvSA Hardik Pandya denied single by not trusting DK for the last ball of the match. And took 2 runs for the last ball.Ego! Hardik Pandya denied single by not trusting DK for the last ball of the match. And took 2 runs for the last ball. Ego!#INDvSA

Raja Sekhar Yadav @CricketWithRaju Why Hardik pandya refused to take single on 19.5th delivery ?? 🥲



Dk might have hit a six or four on last ball. But Hardik changed everything. Why Hardik pandya refused to take single on 19.5th delivery ?? 🥲Dk might have hit a six or four on last ball. But Hardik changed everything.

Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya help India post 211/4

India were put into bat by Temba Bavuma and the pitch had a bit of a turn in it. The new-ball bowlers also got some lateral movement and initially it was tough for Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad to get going.

However, the southpaw showed intent to attack and eventually found the middle of his bat more consistently. His 76 off 48 balls and some help from Shreyas Iyer (36) helped India get a great platform for the death overs.

Captain Rishabh Pant and vice-captain Hardik Pandya took the baton and continued the momentum to ensure India got to a daunting total. The Proteas would still believe that given the smaller dimensions of the ground, they can get to the target with the power-packed batting line-up that they have got.

