"Bruh, do you think DK is a bowler?"- Shocked fans slam Hardik Pandya for denying Dinesh Karthik strike in 1st IND vs SA 2022 T20I

Hardik Pandya played a brilliant cameo of 31*(12) on his India comeback against the Proteas in the first T20I on Thursday, June 9. The 28-year-old showed exactly what he is capable of when he is in his prime and helped the Men in Blue cross the 200-run mark.
What left many in disbelief, however, was when he denied the strike for the last ball to Dinesh Karthik, another player who was making his national team comeback. Hardik Pandya dug out a full delivery to deep mid-wicket on the second-last ball of the Indian innings, but refrained from running the single.
Keeping the strike for the last ball, Pandya only managed to score two runs as India ended on 211/4. Dinesh Karthik too looked a bit stunned when he was sent back as he remained stranded on 1*(2).
Although the 28-year-old played a fine cameo, him denying Karthik a strike for the last ball left a sour taste in many fans' mouths. They took to Twitter to slam the all-rounder as Karthik had just won the 'Super Striker of the Season' award in IPL 2022 and was more than capable of finishing with a flourish.
Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya help India post 211/4
India were put into bat by Temba Bavuma and the pitch had a bit of a turn in it. The new-ball bowlers also got some lateral movement and initially it was tough for Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad to get going.
However, the southpaw showed intent to attack and eventually found the middle of his bat more consistently. His 76 off 48 balls and some help from Shreyas Iyer (36) helped India get a great platform for the death overs.
Captain Rishabh Pant and vice-captain Hardik Pandya took the baton and continued the momentum to ensure India got to a daunting total. The Proteas would still believe that given the smaller dimensions of the ground, they can get to the target with the power-packed batting line-up that they have got.