"Bruh, do you think DK is a bowler?"- Shocked fans slam Hardik Pandya for denying Dinesh Karthik strike in 1st IND vs SA 2022 T20I

Fans weren't happy as Hardik Pandya denied Dinesh Karthik the strike. (P.C.:BCCI)
Modified Jun 09, 2022 09:47 PM IST

Hardik Pandya played a brilliant cameo of 31*(12) on his India comeback against the Proteas in the first T20I on Thursday, June 9. The 28-year-old showed exactly what he is capable of when he is in his prime and helped the Men in Blue cross the 200-run mark.

What left many in disbelief, however, was when he denied the strike for the last ball to Dinesh Karthik, another player who was making his national team comeback. Hardik Pandya dug out a full delivery to deep mid-wicket on the second-last ball of the Indian innings, but refrained from running the single.

Keeping the strike for the last ball, Pandya only managed to score two runs as India ended on 211/4. Dinesh Karthik too looked a bit stunned when he was sent back as he remained stranded on 1*(2).

Although the 28-year-old played a fine cameo, him denying Karthik a strike for the last ball left a sour taste in many fans' mouths. They took to Twitter to slam the all-rounder as Karthik had just won the 'Super Striker of the Season' award in IPL 2022 and was more than capable of finishing with a flourish.

Here are some of the reactions:

Denying strike to DK? Conceding a dot? No matter your form, no matter the score, not good Hardik. Even AB de Villiers at 98 would take that single. #INDvsSA
In 2019 , Karthik denied single to Krunal In 2022 , Hardik denied single to Karthik https://t.co/8fUQ22QelB
This is exactly the reason I don't like Hardik any more !
IPL jeetne ke baad Hardik ahankaari ban gaya hai
Super striker of the season ka yeh apmaan ...
HARDIK PANDYA DENIES A SINGLE TO DINESH KARTHIK WTAF
Disrespect to DK by Hardik Pandya#INDvsSA
Hardik was pissed at the reception dk got which hardik never got even after the IPL title so denied him a single & didn't let him face the last delivery
And as Hardik denies the single on the second last ball, he's met with boos from the Kotla crowd. twitter.com/CSKian716/stat…
Hardik taking revenge for his brother, no strike for you DK
Once Dinesh Karthik denied the strike to Krunal Pandya. Tonight, Hardik Pandya has denied the strike to Dinesh Karthik 😂 #INDvSA
Bad attitude by Hardik pandya for not giving strike to Dinesh karthik, doesn't know how to respect senior.Lol hitting on flat decks of 55m shorter long on boundary and consider himself oversmart, dream for him to finish game like DineshKarthik did in Nidhas trophy.#INDvsSA
Now that is some attitude, refusing DK a single on the penultimate ball.Well, that's Hardik Pandya for you.
@WasimJaffer14 Just arrogant by Hardik to turn down the single with DK on the other end.
Hardik has denied a single…bruh do you think dk is a bowler?
Hardik Pandya is a good hitter, I get it. But denying single to DK at the other end is just ridiculous..hardik you might be in top form but that's way too much arrogance and cockiness.
Hardik not swiping right on DK is the highlight of the innings for me
Did I just see hardik denying DK strike???? That too off the last ball of the match... oh comeon .. arrogance.. that's arrogance.. I am sure DK is more than capable to face last ball than hardik. Stupid arrogance from Pandya ... #INDvSA
Did Hardik Pandya just deny a single to get DK on strike? Are you kidding me?#INDvsSA
Hardik Pandya denying strike to DK and scoring 2 runs off the last ball. Nonsense.
Ridiculous of Hardik Pandya to not take a single of the penultimate ball of the innings, the batsman at the other end was not No. 10 or No. 11, he was DK.#INDvsSA
Dont like this at all from hardik🤷🏻‍♂️, not taken a single on second last ball, is DK a number 10/11? Dk has got highest strike rate in the recent ipl and hardik thinks that he is too big a player than dk🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️, wrong attitude to be playing with #INDvsSA #dineshkarthik #hardik
Hardik Pandya denying Dinesh Karthik the strike on the last ball as if DK is a tailender.... 😭😭😭😭#bcci #INDvsSA #INDvSA #SAvsIND #TeamIndia #DK was literally like - https://t.co/z18qYRwV67
The whole innings from Hardik pandya got ruined by refusing the single and not giving strike to DK#INDvsSA #hardikpandya #dineshkarthik
Everyone loves Dinesh Karthik except Hardik Pandya.Hardik Denied a single on second last ball and disrespect DK.#INDvsSA https://t.co/irUU5vgB9I
Hardik denied strike to "super striker of the IPL season 2022" award winner 😎😀Audacious!! #INDvsSA #dk
Hardik Pandya denied single by not trusting DK for the last ball of the match. And took 2 runs for the last ball. Ego!#INDvSA
Why Hardik pandya refused to take single on 19.5th delivery ?? 🥲Dk might have hit a six or four on last ball. But Hardik changed everything.

Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya help India post 211/4

India were put into bat by Temba Bavuma and the pitch had a bit of a turn in it. The new-ball bowlers also got some lateral movement and initially it was tough for Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad to get going.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, the southpaw showed intent to attack and eventually found the middle of his bat more consistently. His 76 off 48 balls and some help from Shreyas Iyer (36) helped India get a great platform for the death overs.

Captain Rishabh Pant and vice-captain Hardik Pandya took the baton and continued the momentum to ensure India got to a daunting total. The Proteas would still believe that given the smaller dimensions of the ground, they can get to the target with the power-packed batting line-up that they have got.

