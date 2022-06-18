“Was very bullheaded that I want to play this World Cup” - Dinesh Karthik on how he has reinvented himself as a batter

In-form Team India batter Dinesh Karthik has revealed that he is hugely determined to play in the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. He added that he has worked very hard with that goal in mind and is happy to be a part of the Indian team again.

Karthik, 37, earned a comeback to the national side on the basis of a stupendous IPL 2022. He smashed 330 runs in 16 matches for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at a strike rate of 183.33.

On Friday, the right-handed batter registered his career-best T20I score, hammering 55 off 27 balls in the fourth T20I against South Africa in Rajkot. In an interaction with all-rounder Hardik Pandya on bcci.tv, Karthik opened up on how he has revamped his career. He explained:

“I was very bullheaded that I want to play this World Cup. It is very important in my life because I have been around for so long. I know what it feels to be dropped and also know how valuable it is to play for Team India. I wanted to do something special.”

Admitting that the being given the finisher’s role by RCB during IPL 2022 was a major boost, he added:

“Luckily, RCB gave me that platform, the role that I really enjoyed doing at the backend. I had practiced and worked for it. Now that I am here, I want to be that guy who can help Team India win those tough games.”

Before his match-winning effort against the Proteas on Friday, Karthik had also contributed an unbeaten 30 off 21 balls in the second T20I in Cuttack.

“When I am batting with you, it’s very comfortable” - Dinesh Karthik to Hardik Pandya

When Karthik joined Hardik out in the middle during the fourth T20I, India were in a spot of bother at 81 for four, with the pitch assisting the South African bowlers. However, the veteran Tamil Nadu batter displayed sublime form, striking nine fours and two sixes.

Asked what his mindset was when he walked into the middle, Karthik told Hardik:

“In the flight from Vizag to Rajkot, we had a conversation about how to counter certain situations. As a middle-order batter, you need to be very aware about who you can target. That helped for a start. When I am batting with you, it’s very comfortable. I know what to expect, what to say. Initially, we don’t talk much but as the partnership progresses, there’s a bit more fun.”

Hardik (46 off 31) and Karthik added 65 runs for the fifth-wicket stand as India ended up scoring 169 for six. Avesh Khan then claimed a four-fer as the Proteas were bowled out for just 87 runs.

