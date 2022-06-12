“I like the sound that comes from a Lamborghini” - Dinesh Karthik takes part in fun ‘This or That’ game

Team India’s keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik took part in a fun ‘This or That’ game, in which he answered questions about his preferences over various topics. The 37-year-old revealed that he prefers tea over coffee and also candidly admitted that he can neither sing nor dance.

Karthik made a comeback into the Indian team after three years with the first T20I against South Africa on Sunday. He got to face only two balls in the match and was unbeaten on 1.

The BCCI shared a video on their official Twitter handle in which the keeper-batter was asked to pick between two options. The BCCI shared the video with the caption:

“Mountain ⛰️ or Beach 🏖️ Federer or Nadal 🤔 Tea 🫖 or Coffee ☕️ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗵𝗮𝘁 - Do not miss this fun segment with @DineshKarthik! 😎 😎.:”

Here's the full video:

Explaining why he prefers tea over coffee, the aggressive batter said:

“Over a period of time, I think when you travel, especially in other parts of India, it’s easier to get a nice cup of tea.”

He also added that he likes visiting mountains more than a beach. Karthik reasoned:

“The peace and quiet that I have noticed when I go to hilly areas, I enjoy that a lot more.”

Asked who he would like to take to lunch, he replied:

“Would take Roger Federer for lunch. I have always been very enamored by him, the way he carries himself on and off the field.”

On whether he would prefer Lamborghini or Mustang, the 37-year-old answered:

“Lamborghini. I like the sound that comes from a Lamborghini."

The veteran cricketer is likely to be seen in action when India take on the Proteas in the 2nd T20I in Cuttack on Sunday (June 12).

Ricky Ponting backs Dinesh Karthik to be India’s finisher at T20 World Cup 2022

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has backed Karthik to play the role of finisher with the bat for Team India in the T20 World Cup 2022. Ponting said on The ICC Review:

"I would have him, and I’d have him in at that five or six role. The way that he finished games for RCB this year, he took his game to another level."

Ponting added:

"When you look at the IPL, you want your better players to maybe be able to win two or three, maybe four games through the season. If you can get that out of them, it’s probably going to be a really good return. But Dinesh probably had a bigger impact on a lot of the games than most of the other RCB players did this year."

The RCB keeper-batter hammered 330 runs in IPL 2022 at a strike rate of more than 183 and earned a recall to the Indian side for the ongoing T20I series against South Africa.

